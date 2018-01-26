MAKING A DIFFERENCE: L.A. Team Mentoring teaches playing it forward

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — While the 1992 riots caused much destruction and devastation throughout Los Angeles, particularly in its southern communities, it also stirred movements of constructive change.

Just a few blocks away from the epicenter of the Rodney King uprising, a principal at Horace Mann Junior High School in South Los Angeles and her colleagues took the unrest as an opportunity for positive development for one of the community’s most vulnerable populations: middle school students.

“[The TeamWorks program] was really meant to be a pilot program at Horace Mann Middle School to really bring in some outside influence to help keep the kids on track,” said William Figueroa, the director of programs for the Los Angeles Team Mentoring nonprofit. The goal, he said, was to prevent middle-schoolers from repeating the behaviors they were seeing on the news and on the streets, like rioting, looting and gang activity.

But more than anything, the program was created to give youth hope.

“[The intention was to] let [kids] see that there is opportunity out there, that anything can happen, that they can go to college, they can graduate from high school,” Figueroa said.

And since the program’s launch 25 years ago, L.A. Team Mentoring has expanded to 11 middle schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District and helped approximately 25,000 children, said the organization’s Executive Director Maria Melton. Its volunteers have also provided about 2.5 million combined service hours to the nonprofit’s cause, a cause that is executed through a couple of programs including TeamWorks — the school-based mentoring program that jumpstarted the organization and remains at its core.

The program’s 30-week, team-based curriculum centers on helping kids ages 11 to 14 become confident and resilient young adults. For sixth-graders, the program focuses on helping them find both their identity and a place of belonging in their new school environment.

It does this by teaching them team building, communication and problem-solving.

Seventh-graders, many of whom are going through puberty and are in a highly emotional stage in their lives, are taught anger management, conflict resolution and how to build self-esteem, Figueroa said.

As for the eighth-graders, their curriculum specializes in teaching them life skills and preparing them for high school and college.

The other program is a week-long, summer intensive called Leadership Camp. The program not only amplifies middle-schoolers’ knowledge on all things college, but also helps them create a step-by-step plan to graduate from high school and attend college.

In an End of the Year Achievement Report, a blind study found that middle-schoolers in the programs earned better grades, stayed in school longer, and 95 percent graduated from high school.

Those achievements are largely due to the program’s curriculum, which was created to address the basic needs of at-risk youth, Figueroa said. Those needs include belonging, getting them to belong to the right group of peers and choosing positive social associations; mastery, which is getting youth to recognize their own potential; independence, showing them that they have control over their own lives; and generosity.

“At some point, once we get to a place where we feel secure with ourselves, [we want to] give [kids] that sense of contributing back to society,” Figueroa said about the latter.

And that paying it forward is vital to the future of L.A. Team Works. As the organization continues its quest to expand and serve more kids in times of drastic neighborhood changes and uncertainty, the need for community support and volunteers remains crucial.

And Melton and Figueroa hope to inspire not only the youth in the nonprofit’s programs to come back and change the communities that they came from, but the people currently in them.

INFORMATION BOX

Executive Director: Maria Melton

Years in operation: 25

Number of employees: 8

Annual budget: Under $2 million

Location: 145 S. Spring St., Suite 725, Los Angeles, 90012