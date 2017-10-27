MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Out of one person’s suffering came Save Black Boys

Save Black Boys, a nonprofit based out of Compton, was created out of suffering.

“I was down,” executive director of the organization Kevon Gulley said. “I was fatherless. I grew up with my grandmother and the foster care system. I have abandonment issues, I have fatherlessness issues.”

After recognizing that black boys have a specific set of circumstances that Gulley felt no one wanted to address, he decided to do something to change that. And that something came into being as Save Black Boys.

Founded in 2013, the organization currently serves 60 young black boys ages 6 to 17 in Los Angeles and more than 400 nationwide across its seven chapters, one as far away as Oklahoma.

Its programs, Gulley said, are not so much about mentoring, but more about co-parenting.

“We service everything,” he said, which might not be far from the truth.

The key programs that Save Black Boys offers include gang intervention and prevention, sex and driver’s education, counseling, college and career preparedness, negativity detox, S.M.A.R.T. (single mother awareness training) and bullying.

“A lot of stuff that is taken out at schools, we put back in,” Gulley said.

One of the biggest challenges that Gulley has faced since starting the organization is getting boys to read. So in response to that, he created the Read to Ride summer literacy program.

The first time Gulley tried the program, he got 86 book reports from the boys. How did he do it?

He started a GoFundMe and raised $10,000 for go-karts: Gulley figured out that to get the boys to read, he had to give them something in return, and that reward was riding go-karts.

When they’re not riding go-karts, the boys have access to the Save Black Boys homework center seven days a week. Located in a suite in a strip mall in Compton, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is a place where the youth can feel safe and welcome.

“Black boys just want to fit in somewhere,” Gulley said, “That’s why gangs are so attractive.” And the center, Gulley said, is an alternative place where they can fit in.

Complete with a technology room, barber shop and a game room, the center is a place where Gulley talks to the boys about police brutality, black pride and education.

“The stuff they say is amazing, if you let them talk,” he said.

The game room in particular is its own special place, Gulley said.

“When they’re back there, they’re healing each other,” Gulley said. “It’s more than them just playing John Madden.”

What Gulley said he hopes to achieve with the program is to give the boys everything that he didn’t have when he was a kid.

But the ultimate goal of Save Black Boys is to open a 24-hour recreation center named A.R.K, which stands for Atonement, Respect and Knowledge.

The vision for A.R.K. is to have it equipped with a cafeteria, a recording studio, a social media room, classrooms, gym, beds and counseling rooms so that youth always have somewhere to go that is safe.

INFORMATION BOX

Executive director: Kevon Gulley

Annual budget: $70,000

Number of employees: All volunteers

Years in operation: 2013

Location: 1842 N. Bullis Rd., Compton, 90221