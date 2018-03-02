MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Parent Revolution offers education options for families

LOS ANGELES — Shirley Ford just wanted a good school for her two boys.

When her sons were 6, they would read her the newspaper every evening. They were smart, but Ford saw that they weren’t being challenged in school and they soon became disengaged and disinterested.

Over the next few years, Ford searched for a school that could provide her children with the best education they deserved. It took financial-aid denials and unsuccessful attempts at enrolling her boys in better-performing public schools before she finally found the right one for her sons. And she did so just before they started high school.

Though finally satisfied, Ford understood that her concern over her children’s education was something that was shared by others living in underrepresented communities in L.A. As a next step, she decided to do something about it.

In 2009, along with Ben Austin, Ford co-founded the nonprofit Parent Revolution with the intention of empowering families to improve the education options for their kids.

“[Parent Revolution] arose out of a need for parents and families at low-performing schools in L.A. who didn’t have an adequate voice to improve their children’s schools,” said Ashley Lautzenhiser, the organization’s director of communications and strategy. “The organization was founded to change that.”

One of the first major changes the nonprofit set into motion was the 2010 Parent Empowerment Act.

“[The act] says that if enough parent signatures are collected from low-performing schools, that they have the power to change [the school’s] structure,” Lautzenhiser said.

This law, which the organization helped to pass and implement, allows parents and legal guardians to replace all or some of the school staff, turn it into a charter, or close the school altogether.

This movement paved the way for the Parent Power Network, which continues to organize family voices to take a stand on shaping education legislation.

“[Parent Power Network] is all about advocacy,” Lautzenhiser said. “It gives [parents] tools and training to engage with decision-makers to change [education] policies” in both the local and state levels.

The tools and training that families are getting from this program are making their communities more visible.

“The experiences of parents and families from underserved communities, those places aren’t on the table when decisions are made that impact people’s children. We’re making sure that parent voices are on the table while policies are being implemented,” Lautzenhiser said.

With a lot of hard work and effort, the network is closing the achievement gap of underserved communities.

But the nonprofit’s direction, Lautzenhiser said, has shifted a bit. Its focus has centered on helping families place their children in the best schools with its Choice4LA program. Its purpose is to help families in historically underserved communities learn about school options.

“In L.A., people have charter and LAUSD [school] choices,” Lautzenhiser said. “It’s difficult for families to navigate the system with so many options. … [Parent Revolution] has community organizers that help families one-on-one find the best options either in a school district, charter or magnet school.”

Once parents choose a school, organizers assist them with any applications or deadlines that need to be met.

And since 2009, Parent Revolution has worked with thousands of families every year. Last year, the organization helped families submit 300 applications for magnet programs all over L.A.

But the nonprofit’s ultimate goal is to transform the learning of children everywhere, said Lautzenhiser.

“Our bottom line is to work with parents and families to not only improve the education of local children, but statewide education too.”

INFORMATION BOX

Executive Director: Seth Litt

Annual Budget: $1.4 million

Number of employees: 12

Years in operation: 9

Location: 800 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 200, L.A. 90017