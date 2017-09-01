MAKING A DIFFERENCE: PVJOBS helps people find jobs, escape poverty

The philosophy of Playa Vista Job Opportunities and Business Services (PVJOBS) is a simple one: provide livable-wage jobs — specifically jobs in construction and other related fields — to families in an effort to shatter cycles of poverty.

The nonprofit corporation began in 1998 in response to a decree by the Los Angeles City Council to create employment opportunities for at-risk residents at the Playa Vista Development site.

“[The Playa Vista Development site] used to be a wasteland and L.A. sold it to a developer,” Erik Miller, executive director of the nonprofit, explained. “They put local and disadvantaged hire as a requirement, and so PVJOBS was created to govern the requirements.”

The disadvantaged people, Miller explained, are the city’s youth, adults and veterans who are most at-risk of poverty and unemployment. Those clients who are considered most at-risk fall into at least one of these characteristics: single parent, history of substance abuse, recipient of welfare, didn’t complete high school, are homeless or have a household income below 50 percent of the median, are chronically unemployed, or have been involved with the justice system.

Those at-risk individuals are referred to PVJOBS by the organization’s more than 130 partnering agencies and added to a database with more than 20,000 others. Once added, individuals are alerted about job opportunities and training programs. These alliances, Miller said, are crucial.

“The best way to address the issues [of unemployment and poverty] is not by PVJOBS being the sole assistant to help,” Miller said.

It is its collaborations with other organizations that help build a stronger, more effective network of support and opportunity to those that are at a social and economic disadvantage.

One such way that PVJOBS expands opportunities for the underprivileged is through its programs, like its Veterans Employment Assistance Program. According to the agency’s website, VEAP “is a program that focuses on assisting veterans in obtaining career-track employment.”

By providing veterans access to job training programs like OSHA certification, transitional skills training for job readiness and construction pre-apprenticeship preparation, veterans can more easily find employment as they make post-service career transitions.

For students in the Los Angeles Community College District, PVJOBS offers a paid internship program called the e7 Architecture Studio, which provides them work experience related to their studies. The five internship teams offered are computer aided design, architectural visualization, geographic information systems, systems solutions and interactive multimedia team — all of which are taught by professionals.

One of the projects that the organization’s clients have worked on was a 27-mile tunneling and sewer installation project that ran from the upper East Los Angeles area to the west side; and since 2014, at-risk workers have worked on the Crenshaw rail line construction project. Miller said they will continue to work on similar projects ahead.

But the future of PVJOBS, Miller said, is beyond the programs and opportunities it offers the city’s at-risk populations.

“[Our future] is not just focusing towards employment opportunities for young men and women, but really looking at the impact of long-term employment of families,” Miller said. “That part often gets lost.”

INFORMATION BOX

Executive Director: Erik Miller

Annual Budget: $1.5 million

Number of employees: 13

Year founded: 1998

Location: 4112 S. Main St.

Los Angeles, 90037