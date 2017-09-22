MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Running is used as a tool by Girls on the Run

What began in 1996 with 13 girls in one school in Charlotte, North Carolina, eventually grew into a nonprofit that would expand across the entire United States and the District of Columbia.

Girls on the Run International, a nonprofit that empowers young girls through running, became an official organization in 2000. Since then, it has served thousands of girls ages 8 to 13, having recently served its one millionth participant.

In 2004, parents and volunteers in Los Angeles decided that their city needed a local chapter. As the number of parents and girls interested in the program grew, they expanded to the San Gabriel Valley, and in 2008, Girls on the Run L.A. officially received its nonprofit status.

Since then, the nonprofit has increased its number of service areas in the city, several of which are communities in South L.A. That was an important move for them, said Molly Snow, executive director of the Los Angeles County branch, as the need for programs like Girls on the Run is greater in underserved communities.

Though often viewed as a running program, Girls on the Run is much more than that, Snow said.

“[Girls on the Run] is a self-esteem program that uses running as a tool and vehicle to get on track for self-boosting activity,” Snow said.

Its curriculum helps girls from third to eighth grade establish a set of values and gives them the tools to navigate their preteen years, Snow said.

One of the after-school programs it offers is specifically for girls. The curriculum, beyond supporting positive emotional, mental, social and physical growth, addresses the particular problems and experiences that girls during those ages go through.

Heart and Sole is a program for girls in middle school, between sixth and eighth grade. Among the skills participants learn are team building, how to set boundaries and make decisions and more, all while building strength and conditioning through physical activity.

“The running does two things,” Snow said. “It hopefully instills in [the girls] a love of physical movement and it’s also a way of showing them how to set a goal and build towards it.”

And the young girls do this over the course of 10 weeks. During that time, the girls meet twice a week in teams, where they learn life skills through lessons taught by coaches.

The curriculum, which is divided into three parts, includes lessons on self-understanding, valuing relationships and teamwork and how to connect with and change the world.

The 10-weeks of learning and training culminate in a celebratory, non-competitive five-kilometer run where the girls, along with their families and friends, execute the goal they worked hard to achieve.

As far as the future goals of Girls on Run are concerned, Snow said that they want to see more communities have access to the program, and that they also want to see girls be more active.

“In some communities, there aren’t safe places for kids to be active outside of school,” Snow said. “[Girls on the Run] is really filling a need to be active, particularly in a time where kids are looking at a screen more frequently.”

INFORMATION BOX

Executive Director of L.A. County Branch: Molly Snow

Years in operation: 1996; L.A. since 2004

Location: 556 S. Fair Oaks Ave, #101-307, Pasadena, 91105

Number of employees: 6

Annual budget: $450,000