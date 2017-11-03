MAKING A DIFFERENCE: SAJE helps the public lift its voice in housing issues

For 11 years, Strategic Actions for a Just Economy has lifted the voices of South Los Angeles residents into demanding healthy and equitable housing.

“[SAJE] was founded as a class at the University of California, Los Angeles of urban planners,” said Cynthia Strathmann, executive director of the nonprofit. After completing a class project with co-founder Gilda Haas, Strathmann said they decided to make something permanent from what they learned.

“[The nonprofit] was organized around educating residents and lifting voices so they could have a say about decisions made about how they’re going to live in the city,” Strathmann said.

And since 1996, SAJE has had many successes as a powerhouse of economic justice.

One such succcess was its influence in the redevelopment of USC. SAJE worked with community organizations and city leaders to ensure the fair treatment of the area’s residents and their protection amid the neighborhood’s booming changes.

“We also work in tenant, equitable and healthy housing,” Strathmann said. “We help people connect with services to avoid pest infestations and the overuse of pesticides [by property owners].

“We believe that everyone in the city has a right to have some control over where they live, to have safe and affordable homes.”

It has achieved this in many ways, one of which is through its equitable development practices. The organization has made agreements with private developers to provide well-paying jobs for local residents, convinced developers to fund parks and other open spaces, created an area for a health center that serves the community and required developers to provide new and affordable housing.

SAJE also equips residents with vital resources and knowledge on how they can advocate for themselves and their homes with bi-weekly tenant clinics. During the clinics, residents can ask questions about their tenant rights, receive support during landlord disputes and get help in filing living complaints.

“Anyone can come in off the street to talk about problems they’re having with housing,” Strathmann said, including eviction, unhealthy living conditions and landlord harassment. “We tell them about their rights and what they can do, and we give people advice on how to deal with landlords and the city to make sure that their housing is improved.”

Additionally, residents can get referrals to medical centers so they can have their medical needs treated.

All in all, SAJE directly helps around 15,000 people every year and thousands more indirectly through its policies, Strathmann said.

But she hopes that eventually SAJE will no longer need to assist anyone.

“Every nonprofit that does social justice work hopes that it’ll go out of business,” Strathmann said. “We hope that people come to raise their own voices, to fulfill their own rights” so that they are no longer treated in ways that they shouldn’t have to tolerate.

INFORMATION BOX

Executive director: Cynthia Strathmann

Years in operation: 1996

Annual budget: About $1,000,000

Number of employees: 11

Location: 152 W. 32nd St., Los Angeles, 90007