MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Service organization brings Watts community together

WATTS — A young mother of six once walked into the offices of Watts Century/Latino Organization looking for help. She was undocumented, two of her children were legally blind, and her husband had been incarcerated in a case of mistaken identity.

When Pahola Ybarra, the nonprofit’s program manager, was assigned to help the family, she learned that the young woman lived with her children in a garage with no running water and a bucket as a toilet. After finding some resources and reaching out to them for help, Pahola was able to find the family fully furnished housing within three weeks and got in contact with services that could help her blind children.

Those are the kinds of stories and lives that, for nearly three decades, the Watts Century/Latino Organization has helped transform.

Founded in 1990 by Arturo Ybarra, the nonprofit started as an effort to improve the lives of Watts’ residents and to ensure the growing number of Latinos were represented in the community.

Recognizing the lack of Latinos at community meetings, Arturo began having town hall meetings for them and inviting representatives of the neighborhood. He soon came to an understanding.

“[Arturo] realized that they all had to work together if they wanted to move forward,” Pahola said. “We then started to focus on black and brown relationships to bridge Latinos and African Americans.”

So in in 1991, the nonprofit organized and held its first Cinco de Mayo Festival to bring the communities together, and has held it every year since.

But, as Pahola said, at the root of the nonprofit is its leadership training program that began six years ago.

“We bring Latino voices to the table,” Pahola said. “We take people and teach them computer skills, how to be motivational speakers, write agendas, facilitate meetings.”

Several of Watts’ current Latino community leaders have come from this leadership program. Together, Pahola said, Latinos and their African American brothers and sisters can advocate for each other.

Beyond training the next generation’s leaders, the nonprofit also provides counseling for first-time home buyers. And for residents whose properties are threatened by foreclosure, the organization offers Housing and Urban Development certified counselors to act as mediators between homebuyers and mortgage lenders.

One of its newer programs, Community and Immigrant Empowerment, is meant to alleviate the high “fears in the immigrant community about what they do and how they do it,” Pahola said. Every month, the Los Angeles Police Department, community members and others gather to talk about instances of crimes that undocumented people don’t feel comfortable talking about in public.

Last February, the organization held a Know Your Rights workshop where more than 300 people showed up, a giant turnout from the expected 90 people.

Beyond its numerous other programs, including after school tutoring and English as second language classes, the nonprofit established a food garden last May, Pahola said. With the help of other organizations, the garden not only gives residents free access to organic produce, but brought the community together during a Father’s Day Summer Solstice event.

And for the Christmas holiday, the nonprofit makes sure that no family is left without a festive dinner. Every year, 500 families are given baskets of food that can feed a family of four for two weeks in what is called Navidad en el Barrio, or Christmas in the Neighborhood.

But in order to do all that they’ve done, the Watts Century/Latino Organization has had to sacrifice a lot of staff to maintain the nonprofit, Pahola said.

“In the future, we hope to bring in millions of dollars in grants for those communities who need it,” Pahola said.

INFORMATION BOX

Executive director: Arturo Ybarra

Annual budget: ~ $350,000 without in-kind support; $250,000 with in-kind support

Number of employees: 5

Years in operation: 27

Location: 10360 Wilmington Ave., Los Angeles, 90002