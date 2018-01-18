TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+
«
»

West

18 January, 2018

This Week in Black History

January 19, 1969 Jefferson High School and UCLA graduate Ralph Bunche, the fi…

18 January, 2018

SALUTE TO A DREAMER: Thousands pay tribute to MLK …

LOS ANGELES — Carol Roberts had the privilege to march alongside the Rev. Martin…

Culver City

12 January, 2018

CUlver City plans MLK Day celebration

CULVER CITY — The city will host a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. from no…

11 January, 2018

Fighting cancer, LAUSD superintendent to retire

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District will launch a search for a…

East

12 January, 2018

County provides mobile stroke unit for region

CERRITOS — County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the launch of a Mobile Stroke…

11 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters …

The final two weekends of a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begins…

Herald American

12 January, 2018

County provides mobile stroke unit for region

CERRITOS — County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the launch of a Mobile Stroke…

11 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters …

The final two weekends of a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begins…

Lynwood

11 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters …

The final two weekends of a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begins…

04 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Eastside group to break ground…

InnerCity Struggle, an Eastside nonprofit that focuses on social and educational…

Northeast

11 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters …

The final two weekends of a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begins…

11 January, 2018

Fighting cancer, LAUSD superintendent to retire

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District will launch a search for a…

The Press

11 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ enters …

The final two weekends of a production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” begins…

11 January, 2018

Fighting cancer, LAUSD superintendent to retire

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District will launch a search for a…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010