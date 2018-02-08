TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+
West

08 February, 2018

Watts collaborative wins $35 million state grant

WATTS — The community can flash a $35 million smile these days. That’s becaus…

08 February, 2018

Pan African Film festival marks 26th year

CRENSHAW — Thousands of film lovers will descend on the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw P…

Culver City

02 February, 2018

Culver City schools enter pact with West L.A. Coll…

CULVER CITY — It will be easier than ever before for Culver City high school stu…

26 January, 2018

L.A. libraries launch gateway to citizenship initi…

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles City Librarian John F. Szabo j…

East

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

01 February, 2018

Teacher in hot water over anti-military remarks

PICO RIVERA — The future is uncertain for Pico Rivera City Councilman and high s…

Herald American

01 February, 2018

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Lynwood

01 February, 2018

25 January, 2018

Northeast

02 February, 2018

Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights church fire

BOYLE HEIGHTS — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series …

01 February, 2018

The Press

01 February, 2018

25 January, 2018

