Math students compete in 10th annual county contest

CULVER CITY — Fourth and fifth grade math students from the Culver City Unified School District performed well during the 10th annual Los Angeles Countywide Math Olympiads Tournament held March 11 at Linwood E. Howe Elementary School.

Six five-member teams from the district were among the 185 students from throughout Los Angeles County who participated in academically challenging individual and team events.

In the individual events, fourth-grader Kylar Cheng from El Marino Language School earned a silver medal, solving nine out of 10 problems. Fifth-graders Julia Marcus (El Marino) and Montana Dettore (Farragut) received bronze medals with their scores of eight out of 10.

It was one of the most difficult competitions in the 10-year history of the event, with the median score of three, meaning that 50 percent of all the participants scored three or less.

The problems in the competition are not typical classroom math problems. For example, in the individual event, each student had 30 minutes to solve 10 problems such as: “The perimeter of a rectangle is equal to the perimeter of a certain square. The area of the rectangle is equal to 63. The side lengths of both figures are all single digit counting numbers. Compute the area of the square.” The answer was 64 square units.

In the team event, each five-member team had 20 minutes to work together to solve 10 problems such as: “A positive three-digit number is formed using three different digits. One of the three digits is a 7. One of the digits is repeated in order to form a four-digit number. The three-digit number and the four-digit number are added together. Determine the smallest sum possible.” The answer was 1,114.

“Our goal in organizing the tournament is to create an environment where girls and boys who enjoy the challenges of mathematics can be with others who feel the same way, hopefully stimulating them to pursue STEM careers (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics),” said Jason Frand, the tournament’s chairperson.

In the tournament evaluations one proctor wrote, “It was great for some of the strong math students at our school to see just how many kids love math as much as they do.”

Another remarked, “Again, many, many thanks for providing this opportunity for so many [students] to stretch their brains on a fun and challenging Saturday among other such scholars. Our team loved the preparation and the actual competition, and Saturday’s event will be a lifelong memory of theirs.”

Every participant received a certificate of participation and a tournament T-shirt to represent their accomplishment of being selected as a tournament participant from among the many students at their school.

The tournament was sanctioned by the international Math Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools organization in New York. The tournament committee spent months preparing for the event, and its success is due to the commitment of the committee, most specifically parent volunteer Meera Ichharam and retired principal Rosie LaBriola, as well as office manager Anissa McCullen, teacher Greg Holman and principal Kim Indelicato.

The participants from Culver City schools (and chaperons) were:

El Marino Language School: Blake Blechner, Camilla Huntley, Elijah Gelin, Julia Marcus and Kylar Cheng; Chaperon Liz Mejia.

El Rincon Elementary School: JaeWon Kim, Justin Oum, Nazira Paul, Ocean Adams Waters, Yohannes Tefera; Chaperon Principal Cassandra Ziskind.

Farragut Elementary School: Aaryan Sharma, Elena Frigola, Hope Lee, Josh Lea, Montana Dettore; Chaperon Chanda Vy.

La Ballona Elementary School: Annelise Reilman, Fatima Nawaz, Ilias Bariam, Joshua Soong, Kaya Miller; Chaperons Nicole Wilson and Brittney Welch.

Linwood E. Howe Elementary School: Ava Steins, Flora Woo, John Mott, Lila Bragard. Lily Maxson, Linnea Sundeen, Lizzie Thomas, Mailee Johnson, Miles Facher, Riley Brown, Sam Alamillo, Sylvie Burmeister.