Maxine Waters blasts Trump’s budget proposal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, delivered a fiery rebuke to President Donald Trump’s proposed fiscal year 2018 budget during the 2017 Black Church Advocacy on Capitol Hill Press Conference July 19.

The event — which was hosted by the Progressive National Baptist Convention, the Presbyterian Church USA, Values Partnerships, the Ecumenical Poverty Initiative, the National Council of Churches of Christ USA and the National African American Clergy Network — featured members of Congress, activists and clergy members representing vulnerable communities across the nation which would be most impacted by the president’s mean-spirited proposal.

“Having served in Congress for over 26 years, I am deeply concerned about the direction and the future of this country under Donald Trump,” Waters said. “A president’s budget is the blueprint of a president’s priorities and values, and Donald Trump’s budget makes it glaringly clear that he does not care about hard-working Americans and their families.

“Like so much of what we’ve come to understand about this president, all of his pledges last year to preserve and protect Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and the social safety net were lies. Trump’s budget is wrong for the country. It’s a mean and heartless plan that only benefits the rich while the rest of us are left to pick up the pieces.”

The Los Angeles Democrat, who has been among the president’s most vocal critics, didn’t pull many punches.

“When the president released his budget on May 23, he promised unprecedented growth, tax cuts for all, deficit reduction, and a balanced budget,’ Waters said. “We all know that this president cannot be trusted, and his budget is no exception to that rule. Instead of supporting working families and uplifting the most vulnerable among us, Trump’s budget is one big tax cut for millionaires and billionaires, like he and his allies, which is financed on the backs of seniors, children and other vulnerable communities.

“While Donald Trump is busy proposing enormous tax cuts for his friends, his budget cuts funding to almost every single significant government program other than defense. Crucial agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Education, Housing and Urban Development, the National Institute of Health and others all face unprecedented slashes to their budgets.

Continuing her attack, Waters said: “Trump’s budget is also a full-on assault on our society’s safety nets that millions of Americans including children, veterans and the elderly rely upon. His budget jeopardizes our health care system by cutting more than $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next 10 years, eliminating meals on wheels, reducing funding for food stamps and drastically cutting Social Security disability insurance.”

Waters said Trump’s budget cuts would take $4 billion from Pell Grants, a vital program for families who have a hard time affording college. It cuts the Department of Education’s budget by more than $9 billion next year alone and cuts support services for disadvantaged students.

“These cuts will make it difficult for school districts that serve low income communities, many of which already struggle to keep the lights on and operate effectively,” Waters said.