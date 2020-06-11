Mayor receives support for plans to cut LAPD budget

LOS ANGELES — Facing a growing budget deficit made worse by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti surprised many people last week when he proposed cutting the Los Angeles Police Department’s budget by between $100 million and $150 million.

Garcetti also ordered his administration to look for up to $250 million in cuts from other city departments that could be invested into health and job programs and other services to support the black community and other communities of color.

Garcetti’s action came the same day three City Council members directed staff to identify up to $150 million in cuts to the police department’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The motion was co-sponsored by Councilmen Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Council President Nury Martinez and was seconded by Councilman Paul Krekorian.

“While a complete overhaul of the city’s budget will take time, we can begin to slowly dismantle those systems that are designed to harm people of color,” Martinez said. “A preliminary cut to the LAPD budget will not solve everything, but it’s a step in the right direction to become the city we aspire to be.”

“Our only path forward is to dismantle the systems that are designed to harm people of color,” Wesson said on Twitter. “A preliminary cut to the LAPD budget will not solve everything, but it’s a step toward to being the city we aspire to be.”

According to the city’s Chief Legislative Analyst Sharon Tso, the city’s Office of Finance is anticipating 2021 tax revenues will be a minimum of $45 million short of Garcetti’s proposed budget and could fall short by as much as $400 million, depending upon how quickly the economy recovers.

Garcetti’s original budget proposal had called for $1.86 billion in funding for the LAPD, an increase of about $122 million from the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.

“To the men and women of our Los Angeles Police Department, we ask so much of you, and never more than in these days,” Garcetti said June 3. “All of us, every single one of us, are making a sacrifice. This is not on your shoulders alone. COVID-19 has given us the worst economy in ourlives, a pandemic and a health crisis. And now … we need to find resources to address what you often have to deal with on the streets.”

Some members of Black Lives Matter and other groups, citing police brutality and officer-involved shootings, have called for even more reductions in LAPD funding.

People’s Budget LA, a coalition of 100 organizations including Black Lives Matter, is calling for a 90% reduction in police funding to be reallocated to social services, such as housing for homeless people.

But leaders of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers, said that a reduction that large would be “dangerous.” and will guarantee that the recent nights of street mayhem in Los Angeles will be “the new normal.”

In a statement, the league’s board said, “Laying off over 9,000 officers will leave just over 900 officers to police our city. It would be a dream come true for gang members and criminals and would expose every single neighborhood in Los Angeles to an unprecedented level of crime.”

Activist Khalid Shah, executive director of the grassroots organization Stop the Violence, Increase the Peace, that works with at-risk youth and provides gang intervention services and domestic violence classes, said that many young people in his organization have told him about their negative encounters with police.

“It’s obvious that reallocation of funds need to take place when social programs that affect youth and families are being slashed across the board,” Shah said.

“What is also mind blowing to me is that police in Los Angeles are being asked to cover everything from mental health services, gang prevention and intervention services, animal control, and other services that can be done by licensed professionals. That would limit police contact with the public that in many cases ends up with deadly use of force.

“It makes it extremely hard for us to garner the trust of the community when we’re working to bring violence down on the streets and we ask the community to trust the police when many times the interaction between the community and the police is disrespectful and sometimes even turns deadly.”

Torrence Brannon Reese, who operates the youth program FAM-LI, wholeheartedly agrees with slashing the police department’s budget.

“In fact, I think they should reduce it even more than $150 million,” he said.

Reese acknowledged that police misconduct in South Los Angeles has been an ongoing problem for decades. “Ninety percent of my students said that they have been mistreated by police,” he said.

He added that he had also been a victim of police misconduct.

“I was stopped by two policemen one night near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Arlington Avenue,” he said. “They made me get out of my car, threw me up against the wall and pulled out their guns. They pointed their guns at my head, and laughed when my body shook, asking me why I was so nervous. After checking my identification, they let me go and told me to be careful.”

City News Service contributed to this story.