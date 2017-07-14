McKenna addresses Educating Young Minds

LOS ANGELES — Educating Young Minds held its 19th annual awards celebration June 24.

The celebration was attended by elected officials, celebrities and sponsors. The program was hosted by KJLH radio personality Kevin Nash and produced and directed by Bruce Cecil.

George J. McKenna III, a member of the Los Angeles school board, was the guest speaker.

McKenna has received numerous awards in recognition of his work in education. He is best known for the reformation of George Washington Preparatory High School in South Los Angeles.

The movie “The George McKenna Story,” starring Denzel Washington as McKenna, was made from his work there.

Since the, he has served as superintendent of the Inglewood Unified School District, deputy superintendent of Compton Unified School District and assistant superintendent of secondary schools for the Pasadena Unified School District.

Educating Young Minds, a nonprofit learning center, has been helping inner-city elementary, middle and high school students since 1987.

The organization serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and offers programs after school and during the summer.

The program was founded by Angeles Echols-Brown, who knew what is was like facing challenges throughout her childhood. Growing up in a single-parent household, Echols-Brown’s mother made sure her children were instilled with the values of discipline, faith and education.

Over 30 years, she has assisted more than 3,500 students and their families.