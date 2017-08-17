Men welcome students on first day of school

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — On the opening day of the new school year, 50 men from all walks of life and professions gathered at Bethune Middle School to welcome students back to school.

Principal Gail Garrett wanted to bring more men to her campus to serve as role models for her students — particularly the young boys — so she affiliated with the national Black Star Project and conducted a Million Father March to open the school year Aug. 15.

“Today was awesome,” Garrett said. “It was such a phenomenal experience, not only for me, but I think for the men that participated, for the children … and just for the community at large.”

The Million Father March is a program that began in Chicago in 2004 to encourage black men to show their commitment to the education of their children. The program has since gone national and Garrett decided to bring it to her South Los Angeles campus this year.

“I’ve always wanted to have a donuts with dads event or something like that,” Garrett said. Then I received a flyer about the Million Father March and decided that was the way to go.

“It’s only the beginning,” Garrett added. “Some of my fathers started helping me with ‘Hands Around Bethune.’ So, I said let’s do it bigger and better this year, but not for me, for my [students]. They really need to see my men, that men care, how men are supposed to act.

Darvell Williams, who works for New York Life, said it is urgently important for men to be at the education table for young people.

“We are the backbone of the community and we need to be more of a presence with our kids and in the community,” Williams said. “There are a lot of negative stereotypes and a lot of negative images of us, but they need to see some positive images. These kids need to see positive men of African descent that can come in and welcome them into school so that they’ll have some encouragement throughout the day, throughout the year.”

The group of men included many from the business sector. There was also a good presence of spiritual leaders who decided to take part in the event that began at 7:30 a.m.

The Rev. Douglas Nelson, a minister at McCoy Baptist Church, echoed Williams’ thoughts about the importance of men being in place for students.

“One, we wanted to support the leadership of this school and Dr. Gail Garrett,” Nelson said. “Two, we want to support the students of the school, and three, we want it to be said that whenever there was an opportunity to stand with the children and let them know we support their efforts to be educated, that we line the streets to support them.

“While folks are lining the streets to support other things in Charlottesville to pull down racist symbols, and even to battle racist symbols, we want it to be said that African-American men, Latino men, all minorities stood together in solidarity to support our students and our children as they look to educate themselves and get the education they could to better themselves in this world.”

Keith Parker, a member of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, said the visibility of men in the classroom or on school campuses gives students another voice to learn from.

“It’s important to show kids to see people who look like them supporting and caring about their education, and to let them know we’ve got their backs,” Parker said. “When I was growing up, you had men in the schools, so you learned the discipline from the men in the schools. When you’re in the classroom with a man, it’s a little different how you handle yourself, especially if you’re a young man.”