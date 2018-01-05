Mendoza takes leave from state Senate

ARTESIA — When the state Legislature reconvened in Sacramento Jan. 3, a local state senator found himself the target of a resolution calling for his ouster in response to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, has already been stripped of his legislative leadership positions in response to the allegations, but he has resisted calls for him to step down or even take a leave of absence, calling the accusations “unsubstantiated.”

But then he changed his mind, agreeing to to take a leave of absence through Jan. 26 in response to sexual misconduct allegations.

Mendoza said last month he was disappointed at calls for him to step aside, saying the people he represents deserve “an opportunity to hear the truth.”

“I assure them that I will vigorously defend myself to clear my name,” he said.

State Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, was expected to introduce a resolution to have Mendoza expelled from the Senate, saying “a simple suspension, with or without pay, is not enough.”

“Many of us have been waiting for Senator Mendoza to do the right thing and resign, but that has not happened,” Vidak said.

Vidak contends that Senate leadership has failed to ask Mendoza to resign, so he will be introducing his resolution calling for the full Senate to vote to expel him. Such a move requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate.

Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, said last month he asked Mendoza to take a leave of absence, but Mendoza declined. De Leon has said he was “deeply troubled by the quantity and specificity” of the accusations against Mendoza.

According to the Los Angeles Times, three former Mendoza employees claim they were fired after going to their supervisors with concerns about Mendoza’s behavior toward a 23-year-old fellow. One of the former employees contended that Mendoza invited the fellow to his house to work on her resume and invited her to stay with him at his hotel during a political event.

The Sacramento Bee reported that a 19-year-old intern came forward with allegations that Mendoza gave her alcohol in an Anaheim hotel room during a 2008 political convention. The paper also reported that a former aide accused Mendoza of sending her after-hours text messages and inviting her to private meals and a weekend political event in Pebble Beach, even though she was married.

In response, Mendoza attacked the process the Legislature uses to investigate such accusations.

Mendoza has sent a letter to Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi and state Sen. Richard D. Roth, the chair and vice chair respectively, of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, strongly urging them to have the committee authorize the Bureau of State Audits to conduct an audit of both committees’ standards, processes and outcomes used to address and resolve any harassment complaints filed with either or both committees since 2000.

“I strongly believe a comprehensive audit conducted by a credible organization such as the Bureau of State Audits would go a long way in providing clarity and transparency on the issue as well as allay concerns and build the public’s trust in the Legislature’s ability to represent their best interests in Sacramento,” Mendoza said.

“This request is not meant to delay, obstruct or otherwise impede the investigation against me or others but to ensure that political agendas, biases, disparate actions and other practices in either house do not vitiate the new processes that are being set up.”

Mendoza said the current system is not working for either the accusers, or the accused. The question of how both houses have handled this issue has placed both the person affected by the harassment, and the person accused of the harassment in a dark place with secret investigations, poor record-keeping, lack of information, inconsistent treatment, secret settlements and an atmosphere of suspicion, doubt and unfairness.

“It is crucial that a public, credible audit of each committees’ operations over the last two decades be conducted and concluded within 60 days of my request, so as to expeditiously clear the air and cleanse the atmosphere of any doubts and suspicions,” Mendoza added. “It will allow both institutions to move forward with full knowledge of the flaws and advantages of the current systems in both houses.”

Currently, both houses have committed to installing new processes and procedures. However, neither house has sought to review its past record or to include the public in the creation of the new system. A thorough and credible audit of past practices and processes will assure members of both houses that an accurate assessment of the past will be the basis of the new system, Mendoza said.

Sen. Mendoza also noted that he had personal knowledge that the current Senate process does not presently work. He noted that he was never informed by the Senate Rules Committee that an allegation from a terminated employee about another non-terminated employee had occurred, and had in fact been closed after an investigation.

“Unfortunately, I first learned about the accusation via a media inquiry and asked the Senate Rules Committee about the allegation,” Mendoza said. “And, despite my willingness to offer full cooperation with a fair and through investigation, to this day, I have yet to receive any formal communication from the committee regarding the allegation, the investigation, or the result.”

“Therefore, I would like to ensure that this incident not be repeated in the future, and that appropriate protocols and policies be implemented to protect both the accuser and the accused with a due process that is fair, thorough and expeditious. I believe that members of both houses and the public will benefit and appreciate the transparency, thoroughness, and expediency of a system that works for all.”