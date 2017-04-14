Mental health service agency plans annual awards program

CULVER CITY — Singer Judy Collins, “Touched With Fire” writer and director Paul Dalio, and actress/filmmaker Anna Akana, will be honored at the 21st anniversary Erasing the Stigma Leadership Awards April 27.

The awards are given by Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, which is celebrating 75 years of service to the community, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event, which will be emceed by Melissa Rivers, is expected to raise over a half million dollars for Didi Hirsch, a leading nonprofit provider of free community mental health and substance abuse services for children and adults. The agency is also home to the nation’s first Suicide Prevention Center, a national leader in training, research and services.

Collins, whose son Clark died by suicide in 1992 and who herself struggled with substance abuse and mental illness, will receive the 2017 Beatrice Stern Media Award for her efforts to raise awareness about suicide and mental illness.

“Back when alcoholism, depression, bulimia and suicide were rarely discussed, Judy let others know they weren’t alone,” said Didi Hirsch’s President and CEO Kita S. Curry. “Through her books, music and public appearances, she has continued her advocacy for decades. We are proud to honor her for all she’s done to replace shame with hope and increase support for mental health care.”

Dalio, whose feature film debut, “Touched With Fire,” was inspired by his own experience, will receive a Leadership Award.

Through the story of two young poets who fall in love while hospitalized with bipolar disorder, the film explores the relationship between illness and creativity. It takes its title from a book of the same name by author and former Erasing the Stigma honoree, Kay Redfield Jamison, who has a cameo in the film.

“While many films look at mental illness through the eyes of friends and family, ‘Touched With Fire’ gives us a remarkably honest portrayal of bipolar disorder through the eyes of someone who actually lives with it,” Curry said. “With this film, Paul has helped to erase stigma and encouraged a deeper understanding of the strengths and challenges of people living with bipolar disorder.”

Akana will be honored as Didi Hirsch’s Mental Health Ambassador for using her popular YouTube channel to promote awareness about mental illness.

After the suicide of her 13-year-old sister, Kristina, who was a victim of bullying, Akana wrote and starred in “Riley Rewind,” a digital series about a high school student who travels back in time to prevent a classmate’s suicide. It has received more than 25 million views across YouTube, Facebook and Netflix.

“By speaking openly and honestly about her loss, Anna taught the most vulnerable members of her young audience that it is okay to talk about suicide and seek help,” Curry said. “For her many videos and posts about the impact of suicide and her own search for the best treatment for depression, we are thrilled to make Anna our mental health ambassador.

For additional information, or to purchase tickets, go to www.erasingthestigma.org, or call (310) 659-5517.