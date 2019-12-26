Missing man is home for Christmas

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The family of Douglas James is calling it a Christmas miracle.

James, 62, who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, went missing over a month ago but was found Dec. 18 in Pasadena. The family of James is overjoyed that he has finally been found, but they are incensed that California Highway Patrol officers dropped James off in an unfamiliar area with no means of returning to his home at 82nd and Main Street.

“In no case should a police officer just release people who are suffering from mental disease or are sick and just dump them on the street,” said attorney Mark Ravis at a press conference with family members in front of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse on Spring Street Dec. 20. “That is totally unacceptable. That’s what happened here.

“Once a police officer takes a person into custody, they’re responsible for his safety,” Ravis said. “That’s the law in California.”

Dr. Ernie Smith, a professor of medicine at Charles Drew University, who also attended the press conference said, “This highlights the need for the governor (Gavin Newsom) to step up and use some of the funding that he has for better training of the Highway Patrol and for mental health workers to be stationed in the county jails.”

According to Ravis, James spent the last six weeks riding public transit, “day and night, looking for a friendly face. We don’t yet know how he was eating.”

He was initially expected to be reunited with his family at a noon news conference on Dec. 20 outside the courthouse, but his release was delayed until about 6:35 p.m., according to sheriff’s inmate records.

Ravis said James was arrested Dec. 18 for vagrancy in Pasadena after he was found sleeping in a pediatric dental office in Pasadena. He was taken into custody on a parole violation, Ravis said.

“That warrant was issued in an effort just to help find him,” Ravis said. Before he was found, Ravis said that Douglas’ family continued to search the streets and check with coroner’s offices over the ensuing weeks.

Ravis said that they were worried sick and were bracing for the worst. Douglas was released from custody Dec. 20 and returned to his family.

“I went to pick him up from 77th Police Division,” his brother Donald James said. “We hugged Douglas tightly and shed a few tears.”

Douglas James was a passenger in a car driven by his twin brother Donald James when they were stopped by the California Highway Patrol on Nov. 5. Donald James was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

“I explained to the officers very clearly that my brother had Alzheimer’s and dementia, and I said to please take him home and they said they would.” Instead, the officers dropped Douglas off at an ARCO gas station at Western Avenue and 227th Street in Torrance, 12 miles from the home the brothers shared in South Los Angeles.

He was last seen around 8 p.m. that night in the vicinity of the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard in Harbor City. After his release from jail, officers drove Donald James back to his apartment, but Douglas was not there.

“I went looking for Douglas all that night, the next morning, the next day and I’ve been looking up until this day now,” said Donald James at a press conference earlier this month. About nine family members, including Douglas’ sons and grandchildren, gathered on the evening of Dec. 22 to welcome Douglas home.

“Douglas was joyful to see his family again,” said Donald, adding that his sons and grandkids greeted him warmly.

The family spent the time watching the Dallas Cowboys play against the Philadelphia Eagles and preparing a tasty meal to celebrate Douglas’ return.

“We had roast beef, broccoli and rice — he ate good. He likes everything, but he don’t eat pork,” said Donald James. “It was good food. They know how I eat because I’m from the south,” said Douglas James, who added that he was happy to be reunited with his sons.

“I want to visit my other family members in Columbus Georgia who I haven’t seen in years and bring everybody together,” Douglas said. “We were just so happy that he was home,” Donald James added. “I didn’t know where my brother was — but now he’s back with the family.

“For him to come back into our lives and then for this to happen at the hands of the people that are there to help us and support us, it’s been unimaginable,” said his son Antquon James. “This is the best Christmas gift,” said Douglas’ son Donte James. “I just want to unwrap it.”