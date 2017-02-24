Mom’s Club donates to Culver City school program

CULVER CITY — The Mom’s Club of Culver City East recently made a donation of $500 cash and a large number of age-appropriate toys to the Culver City Unified School District’s Office of Child Development.

“We are so lucky to have the support of so many people in the Culver City community,” said Claudia Arreola, director of the Office of Child Development. “These toys will make the children we serve very happy, and I know that as moms themselves, the members of the Mom’s Club know how important it is to engage young minds.”

The Office of Child Development offers safe and educational learning environments for children from preschool to fifth grade. Unlike other learning centers, the Office of Child Development is staffed by credentialed educators who use a multitude of instructional strategies to respond to students’ diverse needs.

The educators also know that having fun can be one of the best educational tools, so they strive to create learning opportunities that are both enjoyable and informative.

What sets the Office of Child Development apart is the ability to offer parents a learning environment for their child that is staffed by teachers who retain credentials from the Child Development division of the state Department of Education.

That credential authorizes the teaching of young children, but more importantly it ensures support services during this critical stage in a child’s life. Accompanied by aides, the trained and experienced educators are skilled in the art of engaging and facilitating students with varied learning styles.

Furthermore, all educators are required to participate in a continuous program of professional and academic advancement, including, but not limited to, in-services, college courses and active involvement in state and national organizations.

In addition, the Office of Child Development offers competitive prices (including care provided on a sliding scale), classroom facilities on each elementary school campus; and top scores on coordinated compliance review of safety and programming.

Information: (310) 842-4230 or visit ocd.ccusd.org.