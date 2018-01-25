ON THE MONEY: Planning where you want your money to take you

Everyone wants to know if a financial crash is looming. We will look at that question, but I must tell you it is not the most important subject on which to focus when it comes to money.

Allow me to help you address your number one priority; what does it take to make work optional?

Recessions typically do not trumpet their arrivals in advance and after the fact it often takes months before the data reflects an expansion end and the beginning of a contraction.

Stop arguing about the economy. Stop shopping using credit and start planning your financial success.

Many Americans get preoccupied with reducing weight as a New Year’s resolution, but it’s the best time to get your financial house in order. It’s worthy to note that 12 percent of gym members join in January and the other months of the year get smaller percentage signups. Eighty percent of the people who join a gym in January quit within five months.

A 2017 GoBankingRates survey found 57 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in a savings account.

Chris Whitlow, chief executive officer of Edukate, said “60 percent of Americans don’t have enough money in savings to cover an unexpected $500 expense. Expect the unexpected and budget for it.

“A simple way to achieve this is to set up an automatic withdrawal of $10 per week. Over the course of a year, you’ll save $520 and not become part of that statistic,” Whitlock said.

Let’s say your goal in a year is to provide $40,000 income from your portfolio. Assuming a 4 percent withdrawal rate, you would need to invest $1 million today. If your goal in 2018 is to produce the equivalent income assuming 3 percent inflation in 10 years you will need $1,304,773 in 2028 and in 20 years your goal is to start 2038 with $1,753,506.

If the goal is producing $80,000 income in a year, that makes the starting balance $2 million today. In 10 years the goal becomes $2,609,546 and in 20 years $3,507,012 is required to produce the equivalent 2018 income of $80,000.

You may be surprised to know that investors with $5 million do not consider themselves to be rich. They believe they are well to do and they do not have a problem with the word budget.

With $5 million invested and a 4 percent withdrawal limit, one retired couple asserts the $200,000 income provides precisely what they need to live the way they choose.

By the way, that couple’s vacation budget is $21,500 every year. Each of them understands what they are doing and they pay attention to their spending patterns.

As the allotted amount gets depleted, they simply start packing to come home. If $200,000 annual income in 2018 dollars is your goal, in 10 years you will need $6,523,866.

If you are planning on the same income in 20 years your goal becomes $8,767,530 to maintain your lifestyle. Living is not cheap.

You may or may not be in the top 1 percent, but by finishing your assignment here you can be in the top 19 percent. Just 19 percent of more than 1,000 household decision-makers have “made a comprehensive financial plan that goes beyond a simple household budget to cover things like retirement savings and insurance.

The study found that comprehensive planners reported higher confidence and satisfaction, regardless of their income bracket which is proof positive that written financial plans are not exclusive luxuries of the rich and famous.

I know it’s math. But so what? Instead of talking politics or getting stressed over the next crash, do the math right now for you and your family.

After all, thanks to my firm’s late 2017 approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office I can say to you, “The proof is in the planning.”

John L. Grace is president of Investor’s Advantage Corp, a Los Angeles-area financial planning firm that has been helping investors manage wealth and prepare for a more prosperous future since 1979.

His On the Money column runs monthly in The Wave.