Montebello voters approve term limits

MONTEBELLO — Local voters overwhelmingly defeated an effort by the City Council to raise the city’s sales tax one cent, while at the same time approving term limits for City Council members as well as the city clerk and city treasurer.

More than 62 percent of the voters opposed Measure S, the sales tax measure, which would have been used to fund public safety, community programs and prevent what officials called significant cuts to essential city services.

Almost 85 percent of the voters favored Measure T, the term limits initiative, which limits elected officials to three consecutive four-year terms in office. One an elected official serves for 12 consecutive years, that person cannot seek election again until after a four-year wait.

Whittier voters supported a $22 million bond issue to renovate and expand the 58-year-old Whittier Central Library, but unofficial vote counts released by the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters showed the measure was just shy of the 66.67 percent of the vote needed to win.

Measure L received 3,620 votes Nov. 7, but that was just 66.07 percent of the vote. City officials hope the count of late absentee and provisional ballots would provide enough votes to approve the bond measure.

Also in Whittier, incumbents Leighton Anderson, Russell Castaneda Calleros and Jeff Baird were re-elected to the Whittier Union High School District school board.

Anderson was the leading vote-getter with 5,005, followed by Calleros with 4,385 votes and Baird with 4,128.

Maria Carmenita Mendez, a parent/educator; finished with 3,332 votes and Jennifer Portillo, a marketing director and philanthropist, received 1,997 votes.

In the Whittier City School District election, two newcomers were elected to the board along with incumbent Linda Small.

Jennifer DeBaca Sandoval was the leading vote-getter with 1,962 votes, followed by Small with 1,600.

Polly Ann Vigil was elected with 1,399, defeating incumbent Vito Adragna, who finished with 1,257 votes, just nine in front of a third challenger, Caro Jauregui.

In the ABC Unified School District, Olga Rios defeated Louise Dotson in Trustee Area 6 and Ernie Nishii defeated three candidates, including incumbent Lynda Johnson, in Area 3.