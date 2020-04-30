Mortuaries taking extra precautions with funerals

By Shirley Hawkins

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — As the number of victims killed by the coronavirus continues to rise, local funeral homes are taking extra precautions to protect employees, the public and their employees.

Chip Smith, the owner of the Harrison-Ross Mortuary on Crenshaw Boulevard, said that when coronavirus fatalities began to increase, health officials held a conference call with the funeral directors.

“They held a teleconference with the funeral directors because they knew we had a lot of questions,” Smith said. “Up until then, we had just heard bits and pieces about the virus and needed some directions as to what they wanted us to do. They were allowing the funeral homes to stay open with restrictions.

“The CDC said that there would be no more services. They wanted to encourage the families to do a direct cremation of the COVID-19 victim, or if the person had a cemetery burial plot, to bury the body as quickly as possible.”

Smith said he provides extra protection equipment for his staff.

“I try to keep a plethora of masks, gloves and special uniforms for them to wear when they’re interacting with COVID-19 patients,” he said. “This is the first week that I have struggled to get masks for my employees.”

Harrison-Ross can provide live streaming of funeral services for families who cannot personally attend.

Smith said that most of the COVID-19 bodies are picked up at medical facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes.

“When we receive a call from a medical facility that a COVID-19 person has expired, we drive to that medical facility to pick up the body and bring that person into our care,” Smith said. “They do not go to the coroner and they have already been placed in a body bag. We have been instructed by the Centers for Disease Control to not open the body bags at all.

“Usually a deceased person’s name is written on a tag and then placed around their big toe, but we can’t toe tag a COVID-19 case because the CDC doesn’t want us to open the body bag,” Smith added.

“We then put the deceased in a second body bag and place them in a refrigeration unit. Then we quickly file the paperwork and get the person to the crematory or the cemetery as soon as possible.

“Since there are such strict guidelines, we do everything with COVID-19 families online. They have two options — direct cremation or burial.”

Comparing COVID-19 to the AIDS epidemic, Smith observed, “AIDS wasn’t shutting people down and having them locked down in quarantine. It didn’t grab the whole world and bring us to our knees like COVID has.”

Smith said that he feels sad for the families of COVID-19 victims.

“If their loved one has COVID 19 and they’re in the hospital, the family members can’t even come to visit them,” he said. “They have to stay away from their dying loved one. The person infected with COVID-19 ends up dying alone and the loved ones cannot even experience that last precious moment with their relative.”

Smith said he has had to deal with upset family members who drive to the funeral home and demand to see their loved one.

“They cannot open up the body bags at the medical facility, so they come to the funeral home because they want to open up the body bags and say their last goodbyes,” he said.

“Some people can’t believe that they cannot see their relatives. I had one man who had driven from St. Louis, and was desperate to see his deceased father.

He said, “What do you mean I can’t see my dad? I don’t care! Just open up the bag.”

“We tell them we can’t due to strict guidelines and they get upset and call another funeral home. They’re hurt, but these are the guidelines local funeral homes have to follow right now,” Smith said.

As far as the pandemic goes, Smith observed, “I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. The mayor, the governor and the president are fired off in different directions. If there is no united front, then I believe we’ll be dealing with this pandemic a lot longer than we imagined. I thought that the country would get back to normal by July, but now I don’t think it will happen.”

“We started getting victims that had died of the COVID-19 virus about three weeks ago,” said one funeral director who did not want to be identified but operates the Angelus Funeral Home, one of the oldest funeral homes in Los Angeles.

“I had a talk with authorities at the Department of Public Health and I asked them if the bodies could still be embalmed and if families could still have a public viewing and they said yes.

“At first, our employees were anxious about touching the bodies,” he said. “At the beginning, it was touch and go because the employees didn’t know what the situation was. But now they are doing a wonderful job, even though they are on the front lines everyday.

The funeral director said he looks out for his staff’s safety.

“Our employees have been instructed to wear face masks, face shields and protective gowns more than we normally use,” he said.

But he added that it has been difficult ordering the protective medical equipment the funeral home needs because medical suppliers are being inundated by hospitals and nursing homes that are also in need of protective gear.

“The suppliers see the funeral homes as the low men on the totem pole,” he said. “And we are finding out that the medical suppliers are gouging the prices on the equipment — sometimes three or four times higher than what the equipment really costs.”

He added that the funeral home has also dealt with victims who have died from contagious diseases such as influenza, pneumonia ebola and the flu.

“We are following the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that state that loved ones are allowed to have a funeral service and a public viewing, but loved ones cannot touch or kiss the body,” he said. “Even though it has been reported that the virus dies once the host dies, there could still be the possibility of transmission,”

“We only allow 10 people or less in the Angelus Funeral Home chapel at a time for a public viewing and they must sit at least six feet from each other on the pews unless they are immediate family members. If they don’t have their own masks, we provide them with one.”

He said that many families are choosing cremation for their loved ones.

“Families then have the option to scatter the remains at sea or place the remains in an urn and take them home,” he said.

“Death is death, no matter how it occurs,” said the funeral director. “Losing a loved one is hard, regardless of whether they died from COVID-19 or if they naturally passed away at 100 years old.”

Asked what reassurance he could give to residents during this devastating time, he said, “Depend on family and friends to help support you and help you get through this difficult time.”