Most cities put summer park concerts on hold

LOS ANGELES — Residents of area cities may have to find other avenues to enjoy live music this summer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many area cities are delaying, if not cancelling completely, summer concert in the park series they normally offer, according to a survey of area cities.

Recreation department spokespersons in a number of cities said most summer programs have been canceled while others said summer events were on hold pending state and county health department directives.

A Whittier spokesperson reported that the issue was “under discussion.” The city usually offers free concerts twice a week at Central and Parnell parks.

Bellflower is one local city that believes it can allow events such as July 4 fireworks sales and outdoor concerts while following social spacing and sanitation guidelines.

Bellflower will allow the sale of fireworks for the July 4 celebration using social distancing, handwashing and disinfecting sales area of 14 permitted stands, operated by local civic groups as fundraisers.

The City Council has also given tentative approval to plans for up to four free weekly street concerts at Friendship Plaza, beginning July 30, with the audience relegated to 10 by 10 foot areas for two to six family members with similar areas containing small tables for eating food purchased from area merchants. The reserved spaces are free but must be reserved on a first-come basis the night of the concert.

Spokespersons at recreation departments in Alhambra, Bell, Bell Gardens, Cudahy and Huntington Park said summer events were canceled as of May 18 pending updates from state and county health department. “We are on hold,” said Parks and Recreation Director Victor Santiago in Cudahy.

Huntington Park Communications Officer Paulina Velasco said the City Council has recently extended its stay-at-home law indefinitely, meaning no outside events such as the traditional Memorial Day and July 4 celebrations and outdoor programs are off, at least until further notice.

Plans for summer concerts at Furman Park are also on hold, a Downey spokesperson said, although virtual space and science-themed classes are planned for the Columbia Memorial Space Center with staff members interacting with campers via computer, at specific points in the day, another spokesperson said.

Lynwood continues to offer virtual (via computer) events and has opened its parks and open spaces for passive use from dawn to sundown with physical distancing and face masks required on walks, said Nadine Ono, communications director.

“Otherwise all outdoor events are canceled until further notice,” Ono said.

Summer outdoor events in Monterey Park and Montebello are on hold, spokespersons there said.

“We are planning possible events pending notification from state and county health officials,” said a Montebello spokesperson, regarding restrictions on large gatherings.

“We are on hold, programs are canceled through June,” said Norwalk Parks and Recreation Director Bill Kearns. He said the Norwalk City Council will consider programs in its fiscal year budget, will be finalized this month, he added.

The city usually has a Memorial Day program and weekly free concerts on the north lawn of City Hall. However, the city’s Public Information Department is planning a virtual Memorial Day observance.

Summer events are also uncertain, pending state and county restriction changes, said a Pico Rivera spokesperson in late May.

Paramount has canceled outdoor concerts in July but hopes to have a couple of special events in August, pending the lifting of state and county restrictions, a spokesperson said.

In South Gate, interim Parks and Recreation Director Steve Costley said the traditional July 4 carnival and fireworks show in South Gate Park are canceled, but other programs are on hold pending state and county actions.

The golf course and tennis facilities at South Gate Park are open and the skate park and dog park are expected to open soon, Costley said May 18. The dog run is in Hollydale Regional Park, 5400 Monroe Ave.

Santa Fe Springs has canceled all June concerts through Independence Day, reports Parks and Recreation Manager Gus Hernandez. July-August programs are up to the City Council and Los Angeles County, he said.

By Arnold Adler

Contributing Writer

