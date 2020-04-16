Motivational speaker offers advice on weathering COVID-19 storm

By Shirley Hawkins

Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Author, minister, life coach and motivational speaker Jewel Diamond Taylor is on a mission to notify the public that although the COVID-19 virus has emerged as a global pandemic, she is urging everyone, especially African Americans, not to fall prey to fears of contracting the virus.

Taylor broke the glass ceiling more than 35 years ago as one of the first African-American female motivational speakers. She has been in demand ever since by inspiring, empowering and coaching people in the areas of personal development, emotional wellness, leadership, team building and overcoming obstacles.

Taylor has served as a keynote speaker at NASA, the U.S. Pentagon, the U.S. Secret Service, AARP, women’s shelters, colleges, conferences and churches. She holds a degree in psychology and has motivated, inspired and empowered people in 34 states and several countries.

With challenging times still facing the country ahead people under lockdown in their homes, Taylor said that countless people from all walks of life have reached out to her seeking counseling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

“People are feeling overwhelmed, sad and disoriented,” Taylor said, adding that she is being flooded with dozens of emails and phone calls from people who are grappling with feelings of anxiety and stress. “Many people have lost their jobs. Some have recently lost loved ones to the coronavirus. I’ve been busy doing grief counseling every day.”

Taylor offered this advice to those fearful of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To calm your anxiety, do not shame or blame yourself, if you are in need of help,” she said. “Don’t feel bad if you have a roller coaster of emotions such as anger, worry, depression, anxiety and fear. Don’t think, ‘I shouldn’t be feeling this way.’ Recognize that we as a country have never experienced this virus before and we must learn to pace ourselves to get through it one day at a time.

“Activate your faith by reading, praying and connecting with your family and your faith-based community because isolation can lead to a slippery slope and into a dark place,” she said.

“Do not let pride get in the way if you need help with finances, delivery of groceries, parenting, home schooling your child or the isolation of living alone,” Taylor added. “If you do need help, reach out to friends and family.

Taylor said one way to improve your outlook is to avoid news programming on television.

“Minimize how much news you’re watching,” she said, “because your thoughts can spiral into unhealthy thoughts and increase your fears and imagination. Find a way to reach out to friends, family and acquaintances by phone, text or video to avoid feeling isolated.

“Try to create a routine and structure everyday to avoid feeling disoriented,” she added.

Taylor said that frequent exercise also can help greatly during these times of stress.

“Remember that movement is medicine for the body,” she said. “Don’t forget to stretch and move your body each day to keep your muscles strong. You want to continue to be emotionally, spiritually and physically healthy during these times.

“Recognize that you will have mood swings as well as food swings. Your snacking may increase — you may have to wear the mask over your mouth just to avoid eating so many snacks,” she said with a laugh.

Taylor added that this is an opportune time for people to complete tasks that have been on your “to do” list.

“Use this time to declutter, reorganize, write in your journal, write your book or keep busy with crafts or sewing masks,” she said.

As far as the existence of the virus, Taylor feels that it can be viewed as a “wake-up call.”

“It is a tragedy that has caused us to realize what’s important and what’s not in life,” she said. “Hopefully this virus has motivated people to realize the power of their votes to elect a more responsible and compassionate leadership on the local and federal levels as well as in the White House in November.”

“The pandemic is teaching all of us to appreciate and value our health, our jobs, our family and friends,” Taylor said. “It is a reset button to learn how to prioritize what’s really important and hopefully motivating people to show compassion for others.”

With the news continuing to report that African Americans are disproportionately dying from the virus in record numbers, Taylor said that the coronavirus has focused a glaring light on the disparities African Americans face.

“It has put a spotlight on the disparity in our communities with regards to quality of life, a broken health care system and marginalized and neglected people of color who were already suffering from a lack of resources and equity,” she said.

Taylor said that despite the onslaught of the virus, she said she continues to draw enormous strength from inspirational figures from the past. “I’m reminding myself of my formidable ancestors who faced enormous obstacles and incredible leaders like South African President Nelson Mandela, who survived harsh times and isolation.”

Taylor said that several years ago, she visited the cell where Mandela was held prisoner for 25 years.

“I remember walking around the small cell he had to live in all those years with no creature comforts,” she recalled. “I realized that If he was able to come out of that cell and still be mentally strong, then I can draw strength from his amazing strength during his wrongful imprisonment and isolation.”

She added that the American people, particularly African Americans, have always remained resilient in the face of adversity.

“During these trying times, we have to have a search for meaning to get up in the morning, whether it’s to water the plants, feed the children, walk your dog, pray for your community or finish that paperwork,” she said.

“We have the ability to adapt,” added Taylor, who is the president and founder of Women on the Grow Inc., which offers life coaching for women. “We adapted to 911 and previous generations have dealt with numerous hardships throughout history. We can learn from them how to be creative and resilient and sustain our hope for better days.”