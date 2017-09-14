MTA opens bike-sharing system in Venice

LOS ANGELES — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s bike-sharing system expanded to Venice Sept. 7, with 15 stations and 165 bicycles added to a network that already included locations in downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena and San Pedro.

“There’s no better way to explore L.A.’s beaches than by bike — and now, we’re making it easier than ever to discover Venice on two wheels,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is also chair of the MTA Board of Directors. “Bike share has brought easy bicycle access to neighborhoods across our region, and I am proud that this program continues to thrive and expand.”

Destinations accessible via Venice bike share now include the Venice Beach Boardwalk, the Abbot Kinney shopping district, Muscle Beach, Rose Avenue, Downtown Santa Monica Expo Line Station, the 17th Street/Santa Monica College Expo Line Station and the Marvin Braude Bike Trail along the beach, among others.

The MTA worked closely with the city of Los Angeles to strategically place bike share stations at key destinations in the Venice area.

With the addition of the Venice stations, the bike-sharing system totals 1,400 bicycles and 125 stations within L.A. County.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Bike Share to the Westside, and can’t wait to see my constituents in Venice using this convenient and increasingly popular service that will expand our network of mobility options, as it has downtown,” said Councilman Mike Bonin, who is also an MTA board member and chair of the City Council’s Transportation Committee.

MTA officials said the agency is considering expansions of the bike-sharing system to more than 20 other parts of the county, including Hollywood, North Hollywood, MacArthur Park, Koreatown, the San Gabriel Valley, East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights, Burbank, Glendale, Culver City and Palms.

“The Bike Share program is sure to be very popular in Venice, one of the county’s cultural treasures,” said Jacquelyn Dupont-Walker, an MTA board member. “Our system will give Westsiders more mobility choices that they desperately need.”

“Bike sharing is an increasingly important first-mile, last-mile strategy that enables the MTA to facilitate bicycle and transit connections in Los Angeles County,” MTA CEO Phillip A. Washington said. “We are making great progress on our goal to create new mobility options that meet more of our customers’ needs as we continue expanding our region’s world-class public transportation system.”