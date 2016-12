Muhammad Ali, Prince top list of notables who died in 2016

Boxing immortal Muhammad Ali and the musical genius known simply as Prince were among the noted African-Americans who died during 2016.

Here is a list of other notable blacks who also died during the year.

Singer Nicholas Caldwell, Jan. 5

Singer Otis Clay, Jan. 8

Baseball Hall of Famer Monte Irvin, Jan. 11

Former NFL player Lawrence Phillips, Jan. 13

Musician Maurice White, Feb. 4

Former NFL player Willie Richardson, Feb. 8

Singer and actress Vanity, Feb. 15

Former Los Angeles Ram Gary Jeter, March 9

Georgia elected official Ralph David Abernathy III, March 17

California political leader Percy Pinkney, March 18

Rapper Phife Dogg, March 23

Former NFL player Julius Adams, March 24

Jazz singer Bill Henderson, April 3

Soul singer Leon Haywood, April 5

Community advocate Marva Smith Battle-Bey, April 7

Former Los Angeles Ram Doug France, April 8

Television personality Daisy Lewellyn, April 8

Radio personality Doug Banks, April 11

Former basketball player Dwayne Washington, April 20

Performer Prince, April 21

Singer Billy Paul, April 24

Former Los Angeles Police Chief Willie Williams, April 26

Activist and businessman Afeni Shakur, May 2

Founder of Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities John Young, May 8

Former Laker Jim McMillan, May 16

Former baseball player Jim Ray Hart, May 19

Boxing great Muhammad Ali, June 3

NBA player Sean Rooks, June 7

NFL player Earl Faison, June 12

Musician Bernie Worrell, June 24

Celebrity photographer Bill Jones, June 25

Tuskegee Airman Roscoe Browne, July 2

Musician Charles Davis, July 15

Basketball player Nate Thurmond, July 16

NFL Coach Dennis Green, July 21

Georgia news anchor Taylor Terrell, July 21

Singer Ruby Winters, Aug. 7.

Sportscaster John Saunders, Aug. 10

Singer Ruby Wilson, Aug. 12

Musician Bobby Hutcherson, Aug. 15

Journalist George Curry, Aug. 20

Local activist Joe Hicks, Aug. 28

Musician Buckwheat Zydeco, Sept. 24

Actor Bill Nunn, Sept. 24

Singer Dawn Hampton, Sept. 25

Former UCLA basketball player Fred Slaughter, Oct. 6

Boxer Aaron Pryor, Oct. 9

Harriet Mack, wife of John Mack, Oct. 25

South L.A. businessman E.J. Jackson, Nov. 1

Musician Victor Bailey, Nov. 11

Journalist Gwen Ifill, Nov. 14

Singer Sharon Jones, Nov. 18

Serra High basketball coach Dwan Hurt, Nov. 25

Actor Ron Glass, Nov. 26

Football player Joe McKnight, Dec. 1

Football player Rashaan Salaam, Dec. 5

Photographer Howard Bingham, Dec. 15

Comedian Ricky Harris, Dec. 26