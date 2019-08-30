Music Center plans four-day celebration for new plaza

LOS ANGELES — The Music Center will celebrate the much-anticipated grand re-opening of the Music Center Plaza with free public festivities throughout Labor Day weekend Aug. 29–Sept. 1.

The celebration follows a 20-month $41 million renovation of the expansive outdoor space. The 53-year-old plaza has been updated into an accessible, welcoming outdoor urban space as a “plaza for all” to enjoy.

Serving as a principal public square for Los Angeles County, the reimagined plaza creates a fifth venue on the Music Center campus, providing a place where people can not only dine and gather at five food establishments, but also connect with friends and colleagues. The plaza will be home to free and low-cost events and activities that showcase the talents of the many artists and distinctive communities that comprise Los Angeles County.

Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 when Go Get Em Tiger and the Mullin Wine Bar will host special grand opening events with music, games and special treats for Grand Avenue residents, businesses and neighbors in Downtown Los Angeles.

“We are thrilled to add two more great dining and drinking options to the Music Center Plaza,” said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of the Music Center. “With the addition of the Mullin Wine Bar and Go Get Em Tiger, the Music Center will now offer food and beverage choices to suit many cravings, whether you work, live in or are visiting Downtown L.A.

“From grabbing a morning cup of coffee on the go, to meeting friends and colleagues for a quick bite, or lingering over a drink while enjoying the view of L.A.’s iconic city hall, the newly renovated ‘plaza for all’ will be a destination for guests to enjoy both one-of-a-kind food experiences and the best in the performing arts,” Moore added.

Festivities continue from 7 p.m. to midnight Aug. 30 when the Music Center brings its highly popular, free Dance DTLAback to its Plaza “home” to celebrate the official grand opening. Dance lovers will enjoy an evening of Cumbia under the summer stars with beginner dance lessons, followed by extended hours of dancing and music until midnight.

A public procession from the nearby Grand Park and a community sing will highlight events from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Grand Park, the procession to the Music Center Plaza begins at 5 p.m. and is followed by a community sing led by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Complete with singing, music, dance and visual art, the Plaza for All Celebration invites Angelenos to commemorate and embrace the new public space as the county’s “plaza for all.” The free event will include a public procession featuring performers and members of the many communities that comprise all five districts of Los Angeles County.

The event will commence at Grand Park and culminate at the Music Center Plaza, where it will continue with a giant sing-along as the Los Angeles Master Chorale’s annual Big Sing 2019 brings thousands together as one community to sing popular songs under the direction of Grant Gershon, Kiki and David Gindler and special guest conductors. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

The four-day event culminates Sept. 1 with the Music Center’s Splish Splash Plaza Bash.

The newly renovated space will be transformed into a giant, fun backyard party filled with free games and activities, splashing in the Music Center fountain, great food and more.

The first five emerging chefs from Abernethy’s, a new ull-service restaurant on the plaza, will be on hand preparing and selling their individual versions of backyard bites and treats.

All weekend events are free and open to all ages. No outside alcohol is permitted on the Music Center Plaza. Food and beverages will be available for purchase where noted.

