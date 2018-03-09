NAJEE’S NOTES: Once again, D.A. doesn’t file charges against officer in shooting case

The announcement this week that Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has declined to file criminal charges against former Los Angeles Police Officer Clifford Procter has created a firestorm of outrage throughout the city.

On May 5, 2015, Proctor shot and killed Brendon Glenn, an unarmed Venice Beach homeless man. Glenn’s death was captured on videotape, and, to his credit, Police Chief Charlie Beck, who reviewed the videotaped killing, said at a news conference at the time of the controversial shooting that he was “very concerned” about the shooting death of Glenn.

“Any time an unarmed person is shot by a Los Angeles police officer, it takes extraordinary circumstances to justify,” Beck said. “I have not seen extraordinary circumstances at this point.”

Anytime you have Chief Beck stating publicly that he didn’t see a reason for his officer to shoot Glenn, and that the officer should be prosecuted that should have been a clear sign that Lacey should be prosecuting the officer.

Instead she continues to fail to protect the African-American community and our city. Lacey continues to show her true colors. Black lives don’t matter to Lacey.

Speaking to reporters this week, Lacey said the chief’s recommendation didn’t weigh into the decision made by her office.

“We never consider police agencies’ opinion or request to file a case if we don’t believe the evidence is there, and that’s the same with the police commission,” Lacey said. “I consider them public officials and I feel that their mission and the evidence they considered was substantially different and they had a different standard of proof.

“A letter from the chief indicating that he thinks we ought to file charges is no different from a police officer bringing a packet of evidence in here and saying, ‘I think you ought to file this.’”

The district attorney, who issued an 83-page report on her decision in the Glenn case, said she would prefer that such a recommendation not be made in the future.

“It raises expectations when the evidence just may not be there from the community,” Lacey said. “In the future, I would prefer that not happen. Think about it — in the history of the D.A.’s Office, we have never received a letter of this nature on any case and it didn’t help the justice system in this case because we weren’t allowed to consider it.”

In my opinion, Lacey is more concerned with protecting abusive, killer cops, while buck-dancing and cooning in her downtown office as she continues to be the black face and tool of a justice system founded and steeped in white supremacy.

Lacey has served as the district attorney since Dec. 3, 2012. She stepped into the history books as the first woman and first African-American to serve as district attorney since the office was created in 1850.

Unfortunately, her tenure as D.A. has been a failure marked with cowardice and a disaster for the African-American community. Lacey has turned a blind eye to police abuse and the unjust murders of African-American residents in the city by law enforcement.

There are several examples of Lacey betraying the trust of the community. Some of the best examples include CHP officer Daniel Andrew, who savagely beat Marlene Pinnock, a mentally ill grandmother, on the side of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in 2014. The beating was captured on videotape and made international news.

Andrew was fired shortly afterward and Pinnock was awarded more than a million dollars.

Lacey declined to file charges even though CHP Commissioner Joseph Farrow recommend that Andrew be charged.

On Aug. 11, 2014, Ezell Ford, a mentally ill South Los Angeles young man was stopped by LAPD officers Sharlton Wampler and Antonio Villegas for no apparent reason and killed after a physical confrontation with them.

On June 9, 2015, the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners issued a ruling stating that Wampler violated Ford’s civil rights by detaining him. The investigation found Wampler in violation of policy in four areas (tactics, drawing of weapon, use of non-lethal force, use of deadly force).

Ford was killed while simply walking home minding his own business. Lacey refused to file any charges.

Unfortunately, Lacey hasn’t kept her word as a sworn elected official and that is to do her job and prosecute abusive and killer cops. Lacey has spit in the face of these families and everyone in our city who truly cares about police reform.

I’m proud to say I have been at the forefront in demanding that Lacey do her job, even calling for her public resignation two years ago to no avail. I’m not sure what we can do at this point.

But I do know we as a community can continue to shame Lacey and let her know she’s still not welcome at the cookout and her legacy in South L.A.is forever tainted with disgrace.

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.