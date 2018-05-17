NAJEE’S NOTES: Foundation offers financial, technology workshop at USC

Dawnn J. Lewis continues to give back to the community. Lewis is a singer, songwriter and actress and founder of A New Day Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides financial and programmatic support toward the empowerment and education of underserved youth.

For decades, Lewis has used her celebrity platform for mentoring, lecturing, giving concerts and donating her time and talents to causes across America and abroad on behalf of many organizations. She has served on the national advisory board of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Lewis is no stranger to South L.A. and is often seen at community events in support of causes that are important to our community. On May 26, in partnership with USC’s Black Alumni, A New Day Foundation is hosting a free financial and technology workshop with lunch for youth and their families.

Targeting nearly 1,200 student and parent participants, the Financially and Technologically Informed Program is committed to equip underserved college and college-bound high school students with tangible financial and technological tools and information as well as scholarships, to assist them toward a successful and productive future.

The daylong event will provide finance and technology student incubator workshops, a free lunch, transportation for students and their parents, scholarships, financial and technology literacy tutorials for parents and more.

The workshop runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in USC’s Bovard Auditorium.

To register for this free event, visit http://www.anewdayfoundation.net.

•••

As Mayor Eric Garcetti prepares to select a new LAPD chief, a coalition of African-Americans leaders are endorsing finalist San Francisco Police Chief William “Bill” Scott as the next chief to replace the retiring Chief Charlie Beck. This is a copy of the letter that we sent to the mayor.

Mayor Garcetti:

On behalf of a diverse group of leading South Los Angeles religious and civil rights leaders, we humbly request you appoint San Francisco Police Chief William “Bill” Scott as the next Los Angeles police chief to replace retiring Chief Charlie Beck.

As you know, Chief Scott joined the SFPD after serving 27 years in the Los Angeles Police Department. He rose through the ranks to become deputy chief of LAPD’s South Bureau after being promoted to commander in 2012.

Chief Scott has decades of experience with the LAPD. He came of age during the 1992 riots and helped to implement reforms dictated by a federal consent decree. He was promoted to higher positions by Chief Beck. Chief Scott was LAPD’s highest-ranking African American officer when he departed to lead the San Francisco Police Department.

He arrived at that department during controversial police shootings and a reeling scandal pertaining to racist text messages sent by police officers.

As a result, Chief Scott began implementing reforms recommended by the U.S. Department of Justice and pushed to arm all his officers with less lethal tasers.

We are writing to you, Mayor Garcetti, to affirm the wide range of support for Chief Scott throughout the city; especially, in South Los Angeles.

We recognize and acknowledge the historically troubled relationship between racial and ethnic communities and the LAPD which resulted in two major riots in 1965 and 1992.

Today, there remains mistrust among many Los Angeles residents because of the continued controversial officer-involved shootings of unarmed African-Americans and Latinos by members of the Los Angeles Police Department.

To be clear, our coalition is not supporting Chief Scott based on his race. He is the only finalist who has experience serving as police chief of a major city. That is the type of leadership we need in Los Angeles now from someone who can hit the ground running.

We believe Chief Scott can help to build greater trust in the LAPD. We believe he can bridge the gap between the department and disenchanted community residents and activists. Chief Scott is a leader who will boost morale within the LAPD because he knows the ins and outs of the department along with his proven ability to encourage and advance community engagement.

Our diverse coalition strongly urges you, Mayor Garcetti, not to be swayed by racial politics but to choose Chief Scott because he is the best and most qualified candidate to lead the Los Angeles Police Department in the right direction.

Thank you for considering our request to appoint Chief Scott as the next police chief for Los Angeles. We would like to meet with you at your earliest convenience regarding this matter.

Sincerely,

Pastor Kelvin Sauls

Holman United Methodist Church

Najee Ali

President of Project Islamic HOPE

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.