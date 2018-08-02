NAJEE’S NOTES: Long Beach Jazz Festival coming Aug. 10-12

By Najee Ali

Contributing Writer

It’s back, South L.A.

Mark your calendars for the 31st annual Long Beach Jazz Festival on Aug. 10–12. This jazz festival is an annual pilgrimage for thousands of South L.A. residents like myself.

Rainbow Productions LLC, under the leadership of Kimberly and Oz Benoit, have been responsible for putting on first-class events for more than three decades.

The Long Beach Jazz Festival is the crown jewel of Southern California music festivals. It features another all-star lineup that includes on opening night Jonathan Butler, Maysa, Kim Waters and Marion Meadows.

On Aug. 11, Marcus Miller, Poncho Sanchez, Everette Harp, Chante Moore, Doc Powell, Nick Colionne, Eric Roberson and Nick Smith perform.

And on Aug. 12, Stanley Clarke, Kirk Whalum, Keiko Matsui, David Benoit, Marc Antoine, Brian Simpson, Jazmin Ghent and the legendary Randy Crawford take the stage.

Crawford has been a personal favorite of mine since I was a child. She has a one-of-a-kind voice.

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.