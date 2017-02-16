NAJEE’S NOTES: Mark Henderson has shown leadership in Gardena

The March 7 election is closing in on us.

This week I took time to sit down and interview Gardena Mayor Pro Tem Mark E. Henderson, who is a rising star in the Democratic Party. Henderson has done a stellar job replacing former disgraced Gardena Mayor Paul Tanaka, who was convicted by a federal court last year for obstruction of justice while serving as undersheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He is currently serving a five-year federal prison term. I have watched Henderson over the years and have seen him very involved in community issues before he was a politician. That is why I wanted to meet with him and obtain more background on this dedicated husband, father and public servant.

Henderson, was elected in March 2015 to the Gardena City Council. He was appointed mayor pro tem in April 2016. As current mayor pro tem, Henderson is serving as acting mayor until after the March election. He previously served Gardena as an appointed member of the Planning and Environmental Quality Commission from 2010 to 2013.

As the past chairman (during 2012), he worked to be an effective leader of the Planning Commission and proactively collaborated with community members, city council and city staff, exhibiting insight into understanding the needs of the residents and businesses of the entire community.

Prior to that appointment, he served as a member-at-large for the Gardena Rent Mediation Board. In that role, he worked to ensure that landlord and tenant discussions were civil, ended with both parties satisfied and that the most appropriate measures were executed.

He later became a community leader within the Gardena Environmental Justice Committee, whose primary purpose is to heighten community awareness regarding long-standing environmental issues and to create opportunities to develop and propose strategies to city officials and staff while maintaining open dialogue prior to the implementation of environmental land reuse policies.

Henderson was born in Harbor City, and was raised in Los Angeles County. After completing military service in the U.S. Navy, he obtained a bachelor of science degree in telecommunications management from DeVry University, a master of business administration degree from the University of Redlands and a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne.

He is currently an administrator at Los Angeles Pierce College and has been with the Los Angeles Community College District since 2002. In 2014, the Center for Digital Education recognized him as a Top 30 Technologist, Transformer and Trailblazer.

His council responsibilities include representing Gardena as a delegate to the Centinela Youth Services and the Independent Cities Association, and serving as alternate city delegate to the Southern California Association of Governments and the West Basin Water Association.

With more than 20 years as a resident of Gardena, Mayor Pro Tem Henderson has been actively involved in the life of our community. He has been a past volunteer coach for Gardena youth sports activities. He is a city commissioner with the Gardena Pop Warner organization and is past president of a community-based organization named Brothers Inc., which works with middle school-aged African-American and Latino males in the disciplines of decision-making and critical thinking.

He is board president of PV Jobs Inc., which works to train community members and veterans to obtain employment within the building and construction trades. He is also active in addressing veterans concerns.

Mayor Pro Tem Henderson believes in placing the community first while developing success strategies in a collaborative manner with all stakeholders to improve the city of Gardena.

No on Proposition S. This writer is joining with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, and City Council members Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson in officially opposing the Measure S Ballot Initiative, which seeks to ban all housing developments that require zoning changes.

This is the opposite of what is needed in a city with a severe housing shortage and an affordability crisis. If passed, the measure would make Los Angeles more expensive for everyone, resulting in dislocation, increased traffic (via longer commutes) and the loss of thousands of housing-related jobs.

In the era of Donald Trump we have to be wary of agendas based on “alternative facts.” Unfortunately, proponents of Measure S are misleading voters about their initiative.

Vote no on Prop. S.

