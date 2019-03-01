NAJEE’S NOTES: Oprah interviews Jackson accusers

A coalition of friends and supporters of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, say shame on Oprah Winfrey for her participation in helping to attempt to tarnish the image and legacy of Jackson by interviewing Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say that Jackson abused them as children.

Our coalition is also calling for Jackson fans and supporters nationwide to cancel their HBO subscriptions in response to the network’s plans to air “Leaving Neverland,” a two-part miniseries focusing on the allegations of the two men.

Both men supported Jackson and had previously told authorities there had been no abuse, with Robson testifying in Jackson’s defense at the 2005 molestation trial that ended with Jackson’s acquittal. However, Robson and Safechuck both sued Jackson’s estate after the star’s death. They were both unsuccessful in their respective lawsuits, which were filed in 2013 and thrown out of court.

Robson and Safechuck are both proven liars who are only interested in monetary gains. The lies they tell about Jackson are just ludicrous.

In 2005, I sat in the courtroom with members of the Jackson family and heard the lies of Jackson’s accusers and heard Robson’s testimony that Michael never harmed him. For these two men to now come forward years later, with Jackson dead and unable to defend and speak for himself, makes it that much more important that Jackson’s family, friends and supporters defend him.

For Winfrey, who I have tremendous respect for, I disagree with her on this issue. Her televised interview of Robson and Safechuck before a live audience of real sexual abuse victims is shameful. And in the words of Jackson’s nephew, T.J. Jackson (Tito’s son), “These are the tricks they do. Reach out to real victims in the audience so they can try to ‘legitimize’ it and make it as real as possible. Has anyone stopped to remember that the man is dead and has no chance to defend himself?

“Is Oprah seriously making herself part of this witchhunt? Greed is a powerful ally. … I wondered how long it would be before Oprah jumped on the bandwagon one minute. She’s all for the Jacksons and interviewing your family and next she’s against them.”

The Michael Jackson I knew would never harm a soul. He loved humanity and helped children all over the world. He wasn’t just the King of Pop, he was a humanitarian and philanthropist who donated and helped raise millions of dollars for various charities.

In my opinion, his only flaw was that he was too trusting of people and lacked maturity in some areas which allowed him to fall in the trap of being sued by liars such as Robson and Safechuck.

In 2005, I personally visited Jackson’s estate, Neverland, with my young daughter and a group of children from South Los Angeles I took with me. Jackson and his family members who were present treated the children and guests like royalty. The guests and children had the time of their lives that day because that’s who the Jacksons are. That’s how Michael was. That’s the Michael Jackson I knew and will always love and remember.

•••

Here is an important announcement for all South L.A. activists. The 2019 Neighborhood Council election season has opened. Neighborhood Councils will gather March 9 for citywide elections. The Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, which oversees the Neighborhood Council system, will partner with the L.A. City Clerk elections staff to hold a candidate workshop at the event, where candidates can register to run and learn tips for creating a successful campaign using free or low-cost tools.

The 99 Neighborhood Councils form the grassroots level of the Los Angeles City government. The system was established in 1999 to connect their communities to City Hall. Neighborhood Council elections will be held regionally on 13 dates from late March through mid-June.

The Neighborhood Councils advocate on issues like homelessness, land use, housing, emergency preparedness, sustainability, aging, youth programs, transportation and parks. While Neighborhood Council members are volunteers, they are public officials elected by the members of their community. Most board members serve two-year terms. A few Neighborhood Councils have four-year terms. Anyone interested in running for office on one of the 99 Neighborhood Councils in Los Angeles is invited to attend. The date is March 9. The location is Aspen Hall at Los Angeles Trade Tech, 2215 S. Grand Ave. There is free parking and breakfast is served.

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.