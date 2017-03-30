NAJEE’S NOTES: O’Reilly loses when he takes on Maxine Waters

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters was embroiled in a national controversy this week through no fault of her own.

Fox News host Bill O’Reilly who was a guest on “Fox & Friends,” sent black Twitter in a frenzy when he stated that he had a hard time concentrating on Waters during a speech because he was distracted by her “James Brown wig.”

He made his statement after a clip was shown of the Democratic representative speaking in the House of Representatives. O’Reilly, issued an apology March 28 to Waters after an avalanche of criticism about comments began to flood social media sites.

At first, O’Reilly issued a written statement: “As I have said many times, I respect Congresswoman Maxine Waters for being sincere in her beliefs. I said that again today on ‘Fox and Friends’ calling her ‘old school.’ Unfortunately, I also made a jest about her hair, which was dumb. I apologize.

But his expression of regret on his own program, “The O’Reilly Factor,” was immediately followed by a lengthy broadside against Waters, during which he said that she would not come on his show because “she does not want to be challenged.”

Waters, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and someone who has been at the forefront of the resistance, probably has more pressing issues she is dealing with. I have been a guest on the “O’Reliiy Factor” several times over the years. The last time they called I declined.

I don’t have time to argue and debate a conservative who I believe has made racially charged comments over the years.

Waters, isn’t afraid to do his show. Her time is too valuable and can’t be wasted on a clown show.

On his show, O’Reilly used the apology to springboard into a scathing monologue, going after Waters during his “Talking Points Memo” segment that often leads his show. Waters referred to Trump as “dangerous” in the speech that O’Reilly mocked that morning on “Fox and Friends,” a claim O’Reilly found objectionable.

“So, what exactly is Maxine Waters talking about when she says Trump is dangerous for America?” O’Reilly said. “I have no idea and I don’t think Waters has any clue either.”

Waters also said in her speech, which discussed the plight of African-Americans and criticism of Trump, “We’ve suffered isolation and undermining, but we stand up for America oftentimes when others who think they are more patriotic, who say they are more patriotic, do not.”

On this, O’Reilly had his own response.

“That is not patriotism, madam,” O’Reilly said. “That is demagoguery.”

And then O’Reilly went on to say that Waters’ criticism of Trump was unpatriotic.

“Patriotism, I should say, comes in many forms,” O’Reilly said. “Questioning the patriotism of others and bashing a new president is not patriotic. It’s useless.”

Waters gave her own fiery response to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes March 28.

“No, I’m not responding to him,” Waters said, adding that O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, the former chairman and CEO of Fox News, “have no credibility.”

“They have been sued by women,” Waters said. “They’ve had to pay millions of dollars out in fines for harassment and other kinds of things. And so, we know about that checkered past, and we also know that when a woman stands up and speaks truth to power that there will be attempts to put her down. And so, I’m not going to be put down, I’m not going to go anywhere. I’m going to stay on the issues.”

And Waters, should stay on the issues. It’s no secret I haven’t always seen eye to eye with Waters. But on this I stand united with most black America.

The comments O’Reilly made were not just offensive but he essentially spits in the face of every black woman across the globe. To attack, mock and joke about any woman because of her hairstyle and looks is demeaning. Waters deserves better and any one laughing at what O’Reilly said needs to have their brain examined and turn in their black card.

In closing, one of my best friends, Earl Ofari Hutchinson, Sherri Terrell and countless others on social media are defending Waters and rightfully so. The most amusing Facebook post was on Sherri Terrell’s page. She posted this gem.

“Congresswoman Waters has been fighting the good fight since the 70’s. One time on a Secret Service detail, a young white female agent stopped her and Senator Edward Kennedy at a rally. Neither had their passes. The agent let Kennedy in but made Waters retrieve her pass. When Waters returned, she asked, “why did you let Senator Kennedy in but not me?”

The agent replied. ‘Because I don’t know you.” The agent was transferred to Alaska the following week, and that’s a true story.

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.