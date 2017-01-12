NAJEE’S NOTES: Pat Means will leave a void in South L.A.

Pat Means died last week. That is a tragic and major loss in our community.

Pat wasn’t just a friend to me. She was a friend and role model to our community. She was the complete package, who always had class, grace, compassion and a keen business sense.

As founder and president of Turning Point Communications — parent company of Turning Point Magazine, turningpointmagazine.com, The Annual African American Business Summit and the Access to Success Business Tour — and co-executive producer of the Turning Point Business Minute Radio Program Pat, established herself as a new-economy entrepreneur and small business specialist.

Her aggressive “can-do” entrepreneurial spirit carried her company from its inception with a $2,000 investment to a nationally recognized small business and community development resource.

Pat also co-founded Turning Point Magazine after the 1992 uprising in Los Angeles to address the lack of positive portrayals of African Americans in the media. Through Turning Point’s 13-year journey to become the only medium – print or broadcast – specifically targeting African Americans of influence in California, Means acquired full ownership of the publication in 1995. And in 2001, Turning Point Magazine expanded its message and services to a national audience.

Knowing firsthand the obstacles that African-American business owners face, this business trail-blazer positioned Turning Point Communications as a viable vehicle to help entrepreneurs keep abreast of the ever-changing business paradigm by creating entrepreneurial development events such as the very successful annual National African American Business Summit and the Access to Success Business Tour.

Through her efforts, many small business owners have realized their dreams of becoming productive and profitable parts of the American economy. By the same gesture, she provided a direct diversity vehicle for corporate America to reach the multibillion-dollar black small business market.

In her lifetime, she was a member and recognized for her leadership by several national and local organizations including the National Association of Women Business Owners, Small Business Advocate Award (2005), Los Angeles Commission on Women, Los Angeles Business Journal Women Who Make a Difference Awardee (2000), California Black Chamber of Commerce (Female Entrepreneur of the Year), Los Angeles African American Women Political Action, USC Black Alumni Association’s Outstanding Alumni of the Year (2001).

Recognized as an advocate for minority small business, Pat, was appointed to the National Congressional Small Business Task Force by Rep. Juanita Millender-McDonald.

Pat was also chairperson of the Los Angeles 10th District Small Business Commission (appointed by City Councilman Martin Ludlow). She is board president of the TPC Foundation, Inc. and sat on the boards of the West Angeles Community Development Corporation, the Los Angeles African American Women’s Political Institute Inc., the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce and the Wells Fargo Community Advisory Board.

Pat also held executive management positions at Purex Corporation, Foote, Cone, Belding/Honig Advertising, Motown Records, ProServ, Inc., and KACE radio.

On a personal note. Pat was always accessible and mentored me. I had the honor of being selected in 2002 to receive a Living History Maker award from her during African-American history month, which is one of the dearest awards that I have ever received. Pat was special and her friendship to our community and myself will never be forgotten. Condolences go out her her entire family and friends.

Services were held Jan. 19 at West Angeles Church of God in Christ.

Councilman Curren Price has big news in South L.A. I was able to speak to him at City Hall this week and his office sent out a media statement with this major announcement.

“Today, the force is with South Los Angeles. After long-awaited anticipation, what began as a dream is now a reality. Yes, Exposition Park, already home to a variety of world-class museums and iconic institutions like the California Science Center, California African American Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History, is the future site of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

“As the local representative of the area, I stand ready to fulfill the vision for the $1 billion cultural institution. To say this project will be a game-changer for South Los Angeles is an understatement. The Lucas Museum will lead to the creation of thousands of jobs, educational opportunities for families, college students, and educators, increased tourism and economic growth for South LA and the City as a whole.

“The museum will benefit the entire community, helping to inspire the next generation of artists, makers and storytellers. Thank you, George Lucas for this blockbuster of a gift, and for giving the NEW 9th a real-life Hollywood story.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity these past couple of months to meet with Lucas representatives to make our bid for this one-of-a-kind cultural institution, unlike anything my Council District or the world has ever seen.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the South Los Angeles Transit Empowerment Zone (SLATE-Z)/Promise Zone partners, under the leadership of Los Angeles Trade-Technical College President Larry Frank. We couldn’t have achieved this historic success, without the full support of our dozens of SLATE-Z partners, President C.L. Max Nikias and the University of Southern California family, and Mayor Garcetti.”

This is indeed a game changer for South L.A. Hundreds of jobs will be created in our community as well as new revenue that will pour in our community with tourism. I have been known to protest and criticize many a politician in my two decades plus years of activism. But I must give credit where credit is due. Councilmember Price and Mayor Garcetti. Bravo. This is a job well done for our community!.

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.