NAJEE’S NOTES: Price campaign event has Magic moment

Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price had a standing-room-only fundraiser at the Conga Room hosted by Magic Johnson Feb. 21 on behalf of his re-election campaign.

And the room was full of excitement and energy. Johnson, who is a Los Angeles Laker legend, had been named by Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss as the new president of basketball operations earlier in the day. That announcement was met with a sense of joy by Laker fans all over the city. So to be able to see and talk to Johnson on this day was truly special.

In his remarks, Johnson mentioned his new assignment and how he looked forward to winning time. But he was here that night to first help ensure Price’s be re-election. Johnson went on to state the remarkable job that Price has done in the 9th Council District, and what a great leader he is. I agree with Johnson. Price deserves another term. He has been one of the most progressive voices and champions for the underserved in our city.

Born and raised in South Los Angeles, Price is proud of his roots and his public service experience has consistently stood up for working-class families.

In 2013, he was elected to represent the Los Angeles 9th Council District with a focus on elevating the South LA community, cleaning up neighborhoods, tackling blight and advocating for more resources and services. In his role as councilmember, Price is chair of the council’s Economic Development Committee and serves on the committees on Planning and Land Use Management; Homelessness and Poverty; Housing; Public Works and Gang Reduction; Arts, Parks, and River; as well as the Ad-Hoc Committees on Immigrant Affairs, Comprehensive Job Creation and the 2024 Summer Olympics.

In his current post, Price has a personal commitment and fervent passion to improve the lives of low-income families and children. In 2014, he led the fight to set a living wage for hotel workers in Los Angeles and in 2015 was instrumental in passing historic legislation that raised the citywide minimum wage to $15.

He has actively supported local projects that promote economic opportunity and consistently pushed for good-paying “local hire” labor agreements that benefit constituents of the Ninth District. A former entrepreneur, he is a proud supporter of small and minority business owners and in October 2014 opened the Business Resource Center to provide residents access to business development tools, services and training.

Price remains committed to turning the community around and making neighborhoods safer, cleaner and greener. Under his leadership, more than $40 million has been invested into public parks and recreation.

To combat the trash problem and promote cleanliness districtwide, he has led an unprecedented effort to remove more than 10,000 tons of trash since 2013 and has secured the addition of hundreds of new trashcans. To address the homelessness crisis in a responsible and humane way, Price was a sponsor of the successful $1.2 billion bond Measure HHH, which voters approved last November to help build 10,000 housing units with wrap-around support services over the next decade.

A diligent, focused and determined student, Price earned a scholarship to Stanford University where he would graduate with a bachelor’s degree in political science. He also received a juris doctor degree from the University of Santa Clara School of Law. Price also holds lifetime teaching credential for adult education and for the community colleges.

Price is head and shoulders above his competition for the council seat. The Price is right for the 9th Council District.

No on Proposition S. This writer is joining with L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, and City Council members Herb Wesson, Curren Price and Marqueece Harris-Dawson in officially opposing the Measure S ballot initiative, which seeks to ban all housing developments that require zoning changes.

That is the opposite of what is needed in a city with a severe housing shortage and an affordability crisis. If passed, the measure would make Los Angeles more expensive for everyone, resulting in dislocation, increased traffic (via longer commutes) and the loss of thousands of housing-related jobs.

In the era of Donald Trump we have to be wary of agendas based on “alternative facts.” Unfortunately, proponents of Measure S are misleading voters about their initiative.

Vote no on Prop. S.

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.