NAJEE’S NOTES: Remembering a friend and mentor, Dick Gregory

Comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory died Aug. 19 at the age of 84.

In the early 1960s, Gregory was one of the first black comedians to break out of the so-called Chitlin’ Circuit of black clubs in the South and achieve fame and success in white clubs before turning from comedy to activism, becoming an important voice in the civil rights struggle.

He remained primarily a political activist until his death, participating in marches and hunger strikes for causes ranging from the Vietnam War to prison reform.

Gregory was a friend and mentor to me for more than 25 years. One of my fondest memories of Gregory was in the spring of 1999 when he joined the Rev. Al Sharpton and a host of L.A. activists protesting the Riverside Police Department in response to the killing of Tyisha Miller, a 20-year-old African-American woman who was shot and killed by police as she slept in her stalled car at a gas station.

By the time our protest ended, around 25 activists, including myself, had managed to get arrested. I was put in a jail cell with Gregory and Rev. Sharpton. As Rev. Sharpton and I sat there talking about what had just transpired, Gregory interrupted everyone and began to give one of the most amazing pep talks I had ever heard in my life.

He talked about the movement and how it was important for all of us to keep fighting for justice. As a young activist, I was honored to just talk to Gregory. Here I was locked up in a cell with a civil rights icon.

Gregory and I hit it right off. He loved the young people in the movement. He said we were the movement’s future.

Our marching and protesting together didn’t end in Riverside. It continued in Los Angeles and across the nation, where Rev. Sharpton and Martin Luther King lll would often join us for major demonstrations.

Gregory was born in St. Louis in 1932. Raised by his mother, he was a track star in high school and college before leaving school in 1954 to join the Army.

In 1956, he moved to Chicago, getting by on a variety of odd jobs while playing small clubs at night. His break came in 1960 when he filled in for Irwin Corey at the Chicago Playboy Club, winning over a room full of white southerners visiting the city and impressing Hugh Hefner so much he booked him for the next three weeks.

Gregory’s career took off from there. Between 1960 and 1964, he released seven comedy albums, did the Tonight Show (he insisted that Jack Paar let him sit down for a chat after his act, a privilege not usually afforded to black guests), and commanded high booking fees even as his humor became more pointed.

In early interviews, he downplayed the political aspects of his act, telling one interviewer that “Humor can no more to find the solution to race problems than it can cure cancer.”

That doesn’t mean he didn’t use his comedy to draw attention to race problems. One of his jokes went, “You know the definition of a Southern moderate? That’s a cat that’ll lynch you from a low tree.”

But Gregory was sincere in his conviction that comedy alone would do little to bring racial justice to America, so he pursued other avenues. His first major demonstration was in the belly of the beast: a march for black voting rights in Mississippi in 1962. After being beaten in Birmingham, Alabama, he wrote: “It was just body pain, though. The negro has a callus growing on his soul and it’s getting harder and harder to hurt him there.”

Gregory’s comedy career took a hit from his activism, as much because of his habit of canceling on club owners for marches and protests as from his political positions. In 1967, after spending months picketing Chicago Mayor Richard Daley’s house in an effort to integrate Chicago’s schools, he ran for mayor himself, earning 21,000 votes as a write-in candidate.

In 1968, several states listed him as the Peace and Freedom Party candidate for the presidency, although their official candidate was Eldridge Cleaver. (Cleaver, who was not yet 35, was ineligible to serve and so some states wouldn’t put him on the ballot; Gregory had been the runner-up at their convention.)

Legitimacy aside, Gregory got more votes nationally than Cleaver did, though far fewer than Richard Nixon.

Over the years, Gregory lent his name and fame to a variety of causes, ranging from the Equal Rights Amendment to apartheid and ending the war in Vietnam.

He is survived by Lillian, his wife of more than five decades, plus three sons, seven daughters, 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

On a personal note, I will miss Gregory tremendously. He was always good to me and loved the movement and our people. We loved him back. RIP, dear brother Gregory.

