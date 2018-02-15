NAJEE’S NOTES: South L.A. woman’s film impresses at festival

I had the chance to attend the Pan African Film Festival last weekend and watch the movie premiere of “Muslimah’s Guide to Marriage.”

It’s a romantic comedy about a beautiful, intelligent African-American Muslim woman who, in the throes of an ugly divorce, tries to save her marriage while love is knocking at her door. The film addresses real issues of love, divorce and faith in a hilarious fashion.

Aminah Bakeer Abdul Jabbaar is the writer, producer, and director of the film. She also serves as a professor in the Pan African Studies Department at Cal State Los Angeles.

Aminah is from South L.A. She holds a bachelor’s degree from USC in cinema TV and a master’s in fine arts degree in Directing from UCLA’s Film & TV Department. Aminah participated in IFP/FIND’s Project Involve and IFP/FIND’S Screenwriter’s Lab.

Her short, “Personal Touch,” which deals with her mother’s death from breast cancer, won the Liddel Art Award from the Ann Arbor Film Festival and screened on PBS. She also wrote and directed “Dorsey,” a multi-camera TV pilot about colorism in the black community, which got her a directing internship at “The Young and The Restless” and she was featured on “Entertainment Tonight.”

Next, Aminah won the Visionary Award at the Pan African Film Festival for “Bilalian,” a feature-length documentary about African-American Muslims in America and in Africa and received glowing reviews in several publications, including Variety, and also was broadcast on BET.

I have known Aminah and her family for more than two decades. I essentially watched her grow up. It was a standing-room-only packed house for her films, which those in attendance seemed to enjoy tremendously.

“Muslimah’s Guide to Marriage” was a true family and team effort with Executive Producer Donald Bakeer, Editor Rachel Ann Pearl, Director of Photography Jerry Henry, Music by Ebony Khan, Shaka Jihad, Akil the MC (of Jurassic 5), and Nicolette “Asa Nasara” Refuerzo.

It starred Ebony Perry, Glenn Plummer, Larita Shelby, Kareem Grimes, B.T. Kingsley, and introduced Medina Britt, who all did a stellar job on this film.

I plan on seeing it again at the last screening at the Pan African Film Festival (Baldwin Hills Cinemark) Feb. 17 at 1:50 pm. Hope you can join me family.

And finally: It’s day number 12. Sheriff’s deputies still haven’t found the gun they claimed that 16-year-old Anthony Weber had in his possession. I, along with many other South L.A. residents, know that they will never find the gun because we have all said from day one, Weber never had a gun.

The deputies shot and killed another unarmed black youth. For more on this story, you can read Colin Washington’s article in The Wave.

To help the family of Anthony Weber with burial funds please see go to the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expensesanthony-aj-weber

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeeali.