NAJEE’S NOTES: The Chargers move north to L.A.

Anthony Lynn is the new coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. I had a chance to meet and interview him this week as he was introduced to a throng of media and fans week at a rally at the Forum in Inglewood.

Lynn was hired Jan. 13, a day after the move to Los Angeles became official.

In the space of a year, Los Angeles has gone from having no NFL teams for decades to now having two teams.

Lynn, who started the 2016 season as the Buffalo Bills’ running back coach, rose to offensive coordinator and interim coach before the end of the year. He is viewed as a rising star in the NFL coaching ranks. He also was calm and cool under the glare of the media lights.

When asked how he will win over fans without a deep connection to the team, he gave a simple answer.

“That’s the easiest question I’ve had so far,” Lynn said. “We’re going to win. That’s how you sell. That’s the best way you sell.”

The Chargers have not won nearly enough as of late, notching just nine victories over the past two seasons. In the five years before that, they won between seven and nine games, making one trip to the playoffs. Given how they’ve angered many longtime fans in San Diego, they will have to climb uphill to win them back — or win new ones.

General Manager Tom Telesco acknowledged as much Jan. 17, framing the task as one that will be accomplished “one adult at a time, one child at a time.”

Part of that involves billing the StubHub Center as a unique venue, and a more intimate experience for pro football. It will be expanded to hold 30,000 for Chargers games this fall, but that’s still roughly half the size of a standard NFL stadium.

I’m a diehard USC and Oakland Raiders football fan as are many South L.A. residents. So, the L.A. Chargers and Rams are going to have to fight hard to gain fans in the Los Angeles market. But one thing I do know for a fact. If they win, we will come out and support. Welcome to L.A., coach Lynn and the Chargers.

Bishop Eddie Long, the controversial pastor of a mega church in Atlanta, died last week. His death was one on the most talked about topics in black America last week.

Many of his supporters were saddened. But there were just as many on social media who could have cared less and made it clear with posts condemning, Long who was accused of molesting young men in his church.

Long eventually settled several lawsuits with his accusers. But many point out they were victims as well.

One of the most poignant posts came from one my Facebook friends, Darrell D-Rich Richardson, who summed up what a lot of people had been saying on social media. His posts read as follows:

“Eddie Long was accused of molesting boys. He never denied it. He said to his congregation ‘I am a flawed man,’ and they ate it up like pop tarts on a Saturday morning. He also settled with the accusers.

“In the black community, molestation and rape is that creepy little secret that we avoid dealing with like the plaque. We spend more time and energy finding reasons not to confront the sickos who commit this abomination in our community, than we do condemning them.

“This is part of the reason why we never learn from it. Not only do I ‘judge’ that sick … man who raped boys in the name of Jesus, but I will forever use him and the James Clevelands of the world as examples to parents about why you shouldn’t allow anyone to have unsupervised, isolated access to your children.

“We are too institutionalized as a people. We allow these institutions created and run by men to retard our ability to call a spade a spade. If the sex pervert walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck … well … it’s a duck. The village’s loyalty and commitment should be to our children, not their tormentors. And until the village finally stands up and deals with these demons that destroy our children’s spirits, the village will never be whole.

“I know the Long family and friends are grieving. And I feel for them. But I also feel for Long’s victims. I feel for them the most. Until we as a community have the courage and conviction to stand up to pedophiles, and molesters, we are doing a disservice to our community and those victims who are victimized by people like Long, who use Jesus and the church to molest young people in their congregation.”

For news tips, email Brothernajeeali@gmail.com or follow me on Twitter@Najeea