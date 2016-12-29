NAJEE’S NOTES: Trouble brewing in Inglewood?

It seems that Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts is in hot water. I received an email this week that was copied to almost every elected official and media personality in Los Angeles.

The email was from Marvin McCoy, a respected and longtime community leader who holds all elected officials in our area accountable. McCoy sent a letter concerning community activist Jasmyne Cannick, who made the news last week concerning a lawsuit she filed against LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

According to several lawyers and others leaders who are aware of the lawsuit, it has no merit and is frivolous at best. The word on the streets is that Cannick and her lawyer, Nana Gyamfi, are simply trying to shake the city down for money. But l think we should let the courts decide that.

But back to the manner at hand. Here is McCoy’s letter:

“Dear Mayor Butts,

I am writing you to express my concerns as to the city of Inglewood retaining Jasmyne Cannick as a media consultant for the city of Inglewood. I’m sure that the attached article should raise red flags and should prompt the council as a whole to reconsider its relationship with Ms. Cannick.

As I’ve stated in my email yesterday, Ms. Cannick has or currently holds these positions in multiple municipalities and the common theme in these “contracts” appear to be that these contracts seem to be awarded to Ms.Cannick as a political award and or gift to reward her for work she has provided for political candidates she has done work for. What’s even more concerning [to] me Mr. Butts [is] that Ms. Cannick served as a political consultant for your mayoral opponent Danny Tabor in the 2010 elections.

Furthermore, what concerns me is that it appears that she is serving the role of a political consultant for you and the council as a whole under the the rouse of this so-called “media consultant.” In fairness, I would dismiss this as an oversight by the council, but it appears that the elected officials in this city haphazardly and wreckless[ly] disregard, walk a fine line [between] political and criminal mischief with a great sense of comfort and ease.

These practices are consistent, Mr. Mayor, of you[r] hiring Mrs. Melanie McDade as your executive assistant [at] over $100,000 a year, although she has served in the past as your campaign manager.

This is consistent with the city clerk’s office and the city attorney’s office refusing to by law answer my questions as it relates to contracts and payments made to Inglewood Today as the publisher Willie Brown is listed on your campaign financial disclosure form as a paid consultant to your campaign.

Mr. Butts, this isn’t innuendo or just a bunch of coincidences that magically appear out of nowhere. This is a pattern of criminal misconduct and I beg that you do right by the taxpayers of this city. Your actions as a whole will cost this city in the long run.”

I chose not to print all of the letter due to space limitations. But if you really want to see it, just email me. I’m not sure how this will end but based on the history and activism of Inglewood residents, this controversy is just heating up. Stay tuned.

As the year 2016 draws to a close, I usually end with some memoriam in tribute to the fallen icons who made their transition. This year we lost beloved figures from Prince to Muhammad Ali. I can only revisit so much grief. So, this year I’m breaking from tradition and wanted to end the year on a good note.

I’m proud to announce that state Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Is my choice for Legislator of the Year.

Mitchell has served in California’s Legislature since 2011. She was elected in 2014 to represent the 30th Senate District, which stretches from Culver City to South Los Angeles, and includes Century City, Cheviot Hills, the Crenshaw District, USC, Downtown and a portion of Inglewood.

Sen. Mitchell belongs to the Senate’s official leadership, chairing the Budget Subcommittee on Health and Human Services and serving on the Rules, Health, Insurance, and Labor Committees. She also founded the Senate Select Committee on Women and Inequality.

During her six years in the Legislature, Mitchell has obtained passage into law of more than 50 bills. Her legislation seeks to improve human services, expand access to health care, secure women’s reproductive rights, protect the environment, end the trafficking of minors, defend the civil rights of minorities and the undocumented and, above all, reduce the numbers of children growing up in poverty.

Prior to becoming a legislator, she headed California’s largest child and family development organization, Crystal Stairs, having previously worked for the Western Center on Law and Poverty. She is the proud mother of an inquisitive millennial.

Sen. Mitchell has been recognized as Legislator of the Year by the Courage Campaign, the UCLA Labor Center, the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project, the Sierra Club, the L.A. County Democratic Party, the Black Business Association, Community Coalition, Aging Services of California, the Miracle Mile and Culver City Democratic Clubs, the California Welfare Directors Association, Easter Seals and the United Cerebral Palsy Association, and now, Najee Notes.

Happy New Year, Wave family. See you in 2018!

