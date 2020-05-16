Neighborhood Land Trust sees need for more parks

MAKING A DIFFERENCE

The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust, in conjunction with People for Parks, is an organization focused on creating green space specifically in communities of color.

Since February, People for Parks became the organization’s new community school parks program and together they have joined forces to fight for green space equity so Los Angeles residents, regardless of race, zip code or income, have access to a safe park or garden.

Community School Parks are supervised school-site playgrounds in high park-needy communities that are open to the public on weekends, holidays and during the summer with programming carried out by school staff.

Since 2002, the organization that believes health and justice are rooted in community parks and gardens, has added nearly 13 acres of accessible green space to Los Angeles by helping to create 28 parks and gardens in communities of color that have little to no access to green space.

“We do it using our successful community engagement model that incorporates residents throughout the entire green space development process, from concept and design to construction and stewardship,” said Tori Kjer, executive director for Neighborhood Land Trust.

The mission of the organization is to contribute to the equity and well being of neighborhoods through the development of parks, gardens and community-driven organizing.

For the last 15 months, Kjer, who holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from Cal Poly Pomona, has guided the organization’s diverse work across Los Angeles County, with a goal of improving the quality of life for Angelenos through new and improved green alleys, urban parks and open space.

If she had her way, every child in the city would have a safe park within walking distance.

“Everyone deserves parks in their neighborhood,” said Kjer, who is married with one child. “They are a right and a privilege. The goal is to have safe, healthy and vibrant communities for everyone.”

A gathering place for families, parks are a tangible reflection of the quality of life in a community, Kjer said.

Kjer said she has an idea why communities of color lack parks.

“It goes back to historic planning and laws that were crafted that were racist and created inequity between communities and cities,” Kjer said. “We know that disproportionately it’s about communities of color.

“We are laser-focused on working specifically in low-income communities to build new parks and elevate the conversation about the role of park resources and how they got directed away from communities of color. Because it happened doesn’t mean we can’t unravel that system.”

Today, the organization is working with partners to fight budget cutbacks on the city’s critically needed parks. They are also finding creative solutions to add park space to the most densely populated neighborhoods and initiating programs to make existing parks safer and more accessible.

Kjer said while some public funding has been directed to under-resourced communities, to some the pace doesn’t feel fast enough.

“A certain percentage of funds going to high-need communities is one way to direct funds into those communities,” Kjer said. “We probably could direct all of the resources available and it wouldn’t be enough because the inequity is so deep. There is a lifespan difference between Watts and Beverly Hills. This issue is important because it directly impacts people’s health.”

In 2016, there was a countywide Parks and Recreations Needs Assessment, which documented and analyzed park need in cities and unincorporated communities across Los Angeles County. Its analysis of green space found that communities with very high or high park need were 90% predominantly communities of color.

It revealed that 49% of the population countywide lives within half a mile of a park. It considers parks as a key infrastructure needed to maintain and improve the quality of life for all county residents.

“In communities of color, its more like 70% don’t have a park within walking distance,” Kjer said.

Most areas don’t have tree cover. There is a real need there. Adding green into a community is important in terms of long-term health.”

Los Angeles currently ranks 74th out of the 98 largest cities in the country for the number of people living within half a mile of a park.

“People don’t really know how important parks are in supporting community health and safety and overall well being,” Kjer said.

“It’s a big undertaking,” she said. “The cost for one new park is $1 million an acre because it’s about construction, design and contractors, not to mention the cost to maintain them. New amenities are needed and there is also constant upkeep and maintenance. The amenities you see are selected by the communities. We raise awareness by going directly through the communities.”

Kjer said part of the problem is that parks are low on the priority list.

“They need to be seen as an essential amenity,” she said. “That’s where the advocacy we do comes in. Our job is to raise awareness of the need and the benefits. We recognize that it takes a village and that collaboration is key to achieve and sustain success.”



By Darlene Donloe

Contributing Writer



