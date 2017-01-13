New $10,000 reward offered in 2009 shooting death

LOS ANGELES — The mother of a 20-year-old man gunned down more than seven years ago in the unincorporated Westmont area of South Los Angeles appealed Jan. 4 for tips and announced a renewed $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Waymon Weston was shot late on the evening of Oct. 19, 2009, in the driveway of his family’s apartment in the 1100 block of West 90th Street, near Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives and county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas joined Weston’s mother Yolanda Williams at a news conference at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau in Monterey Park.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Weston was on his cellphone with his girlfriend, chatting about a new job when, about 10 p.m., two suspects approached and asked about his gang affiliation.

“One of them abruptly shot Waymon in the upper torso with a handgun, inflicting multiple wounds,” Deputy Lillian Peck of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Weston was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The suspects, described only as two male black adults with thin builds, fled the scene in a dark car, driving backward from the scene, eastbound on West 90th Street, toward Vermont Avenue and out of view,” Peck said.

The vehicle, a black 1998 four-door Oldsmobile Cutlass, was later recovered and impounded as evidence, she said.

A $10,000 reward offered after the killing expired and the case went cold, Peck said.

“Thank God for Sgt. [Robert] Gray and all the people in homicide that been with me and been trying to help me, as I’ve been very upset,” Williams said.

“I’m trying to stand here and bear peace … wanting some answer, wanting someone to come out and give justice to Waymon.”

Gray and Detective Adam Kirste appealed to Ridley-Thomas in December to renew the reward. The supervisor made a motion to do just that and it was passed by his colleagues.

“It was a priority of my office, then and now, to do whatever possible to catch those responsible and hold them accountable,” Ridley-Thomas said.

“We must all band together — the board (of supervisors), the sheriff’s department, the family and the community — to seek justice, promote healing and ultimately keep our communities safe.”

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective Steve Katz issued a call “upon our community to partner with us in our effort to bring the parties responsible for the senseless and tragic murder of Waymon Weston to justice.”

Anyone with information that could help solve the case is urged to call Gray or Kirste at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.