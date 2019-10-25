New apartment complex opens for homeless senior citizens

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — Officials from the Los Angeles County Development Authority joined county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, Los Angeles County Housing Development Corporation and Veloce Partners, along with FPI Management, Inc., at the grand opening of the Athens Vistas Apartments Oct. 17.

The site is located in the Athens Westmont area of unincorporated Los Angeles, formerly owned by the LACDA. Athens Vistas is a permanent supportive housing development for persons with limited means and homeless seniors, age 62 and above.

The project features 73 units plus one manager’s unit. Unit amenities include Energy Star appliances and ceiling fans, dual flush toilets, energy-efficient lighting and access to either a patio or balcony. The senior units all meet the 2010 Americans with Disabilities Act standards and include universal design standards. The development includes landscaped grounds, a central outdoor courtyard, container garden and edible landscaping, two community rooms, a laundry room, gym, designated exercise room, computer room and social services.

“Seventy-four deserving seniors — half of whom were previously living on the streets — now have a beautiful, dignified and affordable place to call home,” Ridley-Thomas said. “This is what individual transformation and community transformation can and should look like. We have to do more and do it faster because we have over 4,000 seniors throughout the county who still need and deserve a place they too can call home.”

The Salvation Army is the lead service provider for the project and will provide an onsite service coordinator to link residents with essential services based on their individualized needs and assist residents with resumé creation, coordinate employment training, organize community building activities, transportation and develop educational programming. The service coordinator also will assist residents with obtaining services from other providers, who will be providing case management, mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, and other supportive assistance.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles also provides additional supportive services by addressing the detrimental impacts of social isolation and physical inactivity by providing residents with a curriculum of senior programming and activities that are fun and interactive.

Each October, the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials and its membership, including Los Angeles County, work collectively to raise awareness of the unmet housing need for many of America’s most vulnerable, and the vital need for safe decent, and affordable housing in sustainable communities.

A $35,000 incentive for providing an onsite gym and a $25,900 incentive for quality insulation installation were incorporated into the total funding amount. LACDA also provided a seller carryback loan in the amount of $1,350,000 and transferred the LACDA-owned land to the developer at construction closing.

New housing developments, such as Athens Vistas, support Housing America Month’s goals, as Los Angeles County recommits itself to meeting the local affordable housing and community development needs.

