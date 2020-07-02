Lead Story West Edition

New column to tackle COVID, health issues

Posted on Author Wave Staff 582 Views

LOS ANGELES – A new medical column called “Rx Report” debuts in the Wave this week designed to tackle questions about COVID-19 and other community health and wellness issues, officials announced this week.

Written by veteran journalist Marie Lemelle, the column will publish interviews with leading medical and wellness experts who will answer pressing questions about COVID-19 and share relevant insights about other community health matters, officials said.

“We think this new column will equip readers with essential news and information that’s critical during these challenging and unprecedented times,” said Gregory J. Huskisson, the Wave’s vice president of content and audience.

“Our mission here, as always, is clear: to continue giving readers substantive and compelling content that helps them live better informed and more empowered lives,” he added. “We’re happy to have Marie in our rotation of columnists and we look forward to receiving reader feedback on her Rx Report.”

Lemelle, an award-winning writer and public relations executive, said she wants the column to “help cut through the clutter of a tsunami of medical information” about COVID-19 and other health issues.

“My hope is that the Rx Report will spark readers’ curiosity, bring new insights and inspire a heightened interest in health and wellness,” Lemelle said. “I’m super excited to share compelling information with Wave readers each week and I hope readers will reach out and share their ideas, questions and comments.”

The new feature debuts this week on Page 2, where it will be anchored most weeks. To recommend a candidate to be interviewed for Rx Report — or to propose a question or topic — email us at newsroom@wavepublication.com.

posted by Wave Staff

Related Articles
Lead Story West Edition

Crenshaw community protests cannabis dispensary

Posted on Author posted by Wave Staff

By Dorany Pineda Contributing Writer CRENSHAW — Local residents and business owners in Leimert Park aren’t happy about the new cannabis dispensary in town and they’ve been expressing their dissent outside the shop while stimulating change in City Hall. On Oct. 30, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to prepare and present an ordinance Read More…
Culver City Edition Lead Story Northeast Edition West Edition

Garcetti calls city budget ‘responsible spending plan’

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the city’s $9.2 billion budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year May 25 while praising it as a responsible spending plan that also reflects the values of the community. The budget, bolstered by a series of voter-approved measures, features major increases for homelessness initiatives, traffic safety improvements and street Read More…
Lead Story West Edition

Compton voters approve school bond measure

Posted on Author Wave Staff

COMPTON — Voters here narrowly approved a $350 million school bond issue to modernize and upgrade various campuses with amenities such as research libraries, science labs, athletic facilities and technology centers Nov. 3 while also electing two new school board members. Slightly more than the required 55 percent of the voters favored Measure S, the Read More…