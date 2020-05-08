New executive director named for education foundation

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Education Foundation has announced that Renae Williams Niles has been named its new executive director.

Williams Niles has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than 25 years including serving as director of grant programs for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, vice president of programming for the Music Center, and more recently, director of advancement as well as chief operating officer and associate dean of administration for the USC Kaufman School of Dance.

“This is truly a challenging time for us all,” Williams Niles said. “The impactful programs supported by CCEF engage countless students and families and have never been more essential. I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide CCEF’s sustainability, further its leadership role within our distinct community and to also maximize support, ensuring vital services and thriving students for years to come.”

For nearly 15 years, Williams Niles has resided in Culver City with her husband Greg Niles and her three children, two soon-to-be college graduates and one entering Culver City Middle School next year.

Williams Niles has served as an advisor, grant review panelist and anonymous nominator for regional and national foundations and also for government agencies. She also has served on several local and national boards including as president of the Western Arts Alliance and current board member of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals.

Williams Niles also was a founding board member of the Culver City Cultural Affairs Foundation.

Wendy Hamill will be transitioning into a new role as CCEF’s director of operations. With her long history of involvement as a CCEF board member since 2011 and recently as CCEF’s interim executive director, Hamill’s skills in fundraising, communications, program implementation and financial oversight will ensure the foundation is able to continue to sustain and expand its impact within the Culver City Unified School District.

“As a parent and resident, I know personally how important it is to bring in additional resources to help provide an inspiring educational experience for all of our students,” Hamill said. “I love working with so many talented and dedicated CCUSD parents and staff to make exceptional programs possible in our schools.”

Hamill brings a background in financial analysis and nonprofit management, having worked in senior management positions in the nonprofit sector for many years, including as director of finance for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University, and an MBA in nonprofit management from Northwestern University.

Hamill has been an active parent volunteer within the CCUSD school community for 18 years as her three children have moved through the district schools, with two now in college and her youngest at Culver City Middle School, where she will soon be joining the executive board of the PTSA.

