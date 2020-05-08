Culver City Edition Education Local News

New executive director named for education foundation

Posted on Author Wave Staff Report 153 Views

CULVER CITY — The Culver City Education Foundation has announced that Renae Williams Niles has been named its new executive director.

Williams Niles has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than 25 years including serving as director of grant programs for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, vice president of programming for the Music Center, and more recently, director of advancement as well as chief operating officer and associate dean of administration for the USC Kaufman School of Dance.

“This is truly a challenging time for us all,” Williams Niles said. “The impactful programs supported by CCEF engage countless students and families and have never been more essential. I’m grateful for the opportunity to guide CCEF’s sustainability, further its leadership role within our distinct community and to also maximize support, ensuring vital services and thriving students for years to come.”

For nearly 15 years, Williams Niles has resided in Culver City with her husband Greg Niles and her three children, two soon-to-be college graduates and one entering Culver City Middle School next year.

Williams Niles has served as an advisor, grant review panelist and anonymous nominator for regional and national foundations and also for government agencies. She also has served on several local and national boards including as president of the Western Arts Alliance and current board member of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals. 

Williams Niles also was a founding board member of the Culver City Cultural Affairs Foundation.

Wendy Hamill will be transitioning into a new role as CCEF’s director of operations. With her long history of involvement as a CCEF board member since 2011 and recently as CCEF’s interim executive director, Hamill’s skills in fundraising, communications, program implementation and financial oversight will ensure the foundation is able to continue to sustain and expand its impact within the Culver City Unified School District.

“As a parent and resident, I know personally how important it is to bring in additional resources to help provide an inspiring educational experience for all of our students,” Hamill said. “I love working with so many talented and dedicated CCUSD parents and staff to make exceptional programs possible in our schools.”

Hamill brings a background in financial analysis and nonprofit management, having worked in senior management positions in the nonprofit sector for many years, including as director of finance for Didi Hirsch Mental Health Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University, and an MBA in nonprofit management from Northwestern University.

Hamill has been an active parent volunteer within the CCUSD school community for 18 years as her three children have moved through the district schools, with two now in college and her youngest at Culver City Middle School, where she will soon be joining the executive board of the PTSA.

Wave Staff Report

P3 Wave Staff

Related Articles
Local News Politics West Edition

Black women meet with state Democratic Party leaders

Posted on Author Kate Croxton, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Saying they felt taken for granted, a group of black women met with the leaders of the California Democratic Party Aug. 24 during the party’s summer executive board meeting.  More than 200 people, including newly elected party Chair Rusty Hicks, attended the forum in San Jose, where a panel of California black Read More…
Community Culver City Edition Local News News

Bay Foundation to continue work on LAX Dunes

Posted on Author Wave Staff and Wire Reports

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles World Airports has announced that it has signed a three-year agreement with The Bay Foundation to continue habitat restoration at the LAX Dunes. The dunes are the largest remaining contiguous coastal dune ecosystem in Southern California, according to the airport, and the agreement ensures both entities will continue to carefully Read More…
Entertainment Local News Music West Edition

Jackie Wilson honored with star on Walk of Fame

Posted on Author City News Service

HOLLYWOOD — Singer Jackie Wilson, who helped usher in the emergence of soul and rhythm-and-blues music in the 1960s, was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Sept. 4. Motown founder Berry Gordy, legendary singer Smokey Robinson and Marshall Thompson, a member of the R&B/soul vocal quartet “The Chi-Lites,” were among Read More…