New Report Highlights Growth Potential of Compostable Packaging Market

Future Market Insights, a London based business that specializes in marketing intelligence and consulting, has released a new report that shows that compostable foodservice packaging will continue to experience growth over the next decade. But what exactly is compostable packaging and how does it differ from traditional packaging?

For packaging to be labeled compostable, there must be solid scientific evidence that an item can break down and become a safe component in usable compost, both in commercial composting facilities and in home compost piles.

Unlike an item labeled simply as biodegradable, compostable packaging must provide nutrients to the soil, meaning they actually provide a positive benefit for the environment as they break down. This is, at least in part, the reason why compostable products have seen so much growth recently and are expected to continue on that trajectory over the next decade.

Sustainability and environmental responsibility have become increasingly important to consumers. Millennials especially are contributing to the growth as they take up a more prominent place in the market since they have a documented preference for sustainable options.

“A high growth rate is expected for the compostable foodservice packaging market owing to an increasing concern among the consumers for more environmentally safe choices for food packaging,” the report says. “Changing lifestyle of individuals is also a factor which is fuelling the compostable food service packaging market.”

Another benefit of compostable packaging is its increased safety, according to a survey by the Foodservice Packaging Institute. Proper use of this type of packaging can greatly reduce the risk of contamination, which is no small feat considering that one in six Americans become ill from foodborne disease each year. Of them, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die.

But whether this trend reaches all corners of the economy remains to be seen. Back in 2010, there were 27.9 million small businesses in the U.S., a figure that has only modestly grown to 28.8 million in 2016. Faced with this slight growth, it is hard to imagine that many businesses will have the funds to invest in compostable packaging.

The report concludes that price is, in fact, one of two major barriers the market will have to overcome to continue long term growth, stating, “Cost is rather an inhibiting component for the compostable food service packaging market as the products are priced higher.”

Still, the outlook is positive for the market, of which the report states, “Compostable foodservice packaging market is a small segment of the global packaging industry which is in its growing phase and is expected to rise steadily over the forecasted growth period.”