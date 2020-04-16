New testing sites open in Bellflower, Boyle Heights

LOS ANGELES — More coronavirus testing sites are opening up in the Southland as efforts continue to increase availability of tests across the region.

The county began operating sites April 15 at the Bellflower Civic Center parking structure at 16600 Civic Center Drive and at the San Gabriel Valley Airport in El Monte. Another drive-up testing site opened at the Forum in Inglewood.

The county also opened a testing site April 14 in Boyle Heights.

County health director Barbara Ferrer has noted in recent weeks that while testing has been expanding, it was still more readily available in more affluent communities. Efforts have been continuing to ensure residents of lower-income areas have access to the tests.

“Many of our hardest working families are either uninsured or underinsured and don’t normally seek access to health care, which is why increasing access to COVID-19 mobile testing sites remains one of my top priorities,” County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in a statement announcing the opening of the El Monte site. “We are in this public health crisis together. This virus does not discriminate; it has the potential to impact all communities.”

Supervisor Janice Hahn said the new facility in Bellflower “will improve access to testing for residents in southeast L.A. County and give us a better understanding of the spread of this virus in these communities. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you can make an appointment online for this new site in Bellflower or at any of the 27 testing sites established across L.A. County.”

The testing site was developed as part of a joint effort between the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services and the city of Bellflower.

The testing process should take between 5 and 10 minutes to complete. However, waiting times may vary depending on the time.

Tests are by appointment only. Each testing client must give their registration number, which is generated by the screening website http://coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

Testing also is available at: Lincoln Park, 3501 Valley Blvd., Lincoln Heights; AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce; AltaMed Medical Group, 6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera; AltaMed Medical and Dental Group, 8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate; Charles R. Drew University campus, 1731 E 120th St., Willowbrook; East LA College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park; Kedren Community Health Center (Walk Up Only), 4211 Avalon Blvd., South Los Angeles; Altamed Medical Group, 2040 Camfield Ave., Commerce; Bellflower Civic Center, 16600 Civic Center Drive; The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood; San Gabriel Valley Airport, 4233 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte; and Boyle Heights, 1724 Pennsylvania Ave.

Wave Wire Services

