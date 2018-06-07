Newsom faces Cox in November governor’s race

Wave Staff Report

California will have a traditional Democrat versus Republican battle in the race for governor this November after Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican businessman John Cox were the top two vote-getters in the California Primary June 5.

Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco, received 33.3 percent of the vote statewide. Cox, one of five Republicans in the 27-candidate field, received 26.2 percent of the vote.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa finished a distant third with 13.5 percent.

It will be an all-Democrat battle for U.S. Senate in November, with incumbent Dianne Feinstein facing state Sen. Kevin de Leon, who represents a district that covers most of East Los Angeles.

Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, will be the overwhelming favorite in November after receiving 43.8 percent of the vote. De Leon received 11.3 percent of the vote.

In local legislative races, Democratic incumbent Karen Bass will face Republican Ron Bassilian, an email administrator from Los Angeles, in the 37th Congressional District. Bass received 88.6 percent of the vote in the primary. The district includes Culver City, Inglewood, South L.A. and parts of West L.A.

In the 43rd Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Maxine Waters received 71.61 percent of the vote June 5. She will face Republican Omar Navarro, a small business owner from Torrance, in Torrance. Navarro received 14.72 percent of the vote. The district includes South Los Angeles, Inglewood, Gardena and Hawthorne.

Democratic incumbent Nanette Barragan will face Compton Mayor Aja Brown in November in the 44th Congressional District, even though Brown announced earlier this year she was withdrawing from the race because she is expected her first child. Barragan received 65.82 percent of the vote; Brown received 16.73 percent. The district includes Compton, Watts and part of South Los Angeles.

In the 54th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Sydney Kamlager-Dove will face another Democrat, Tepring Piquado, an educator and scientist from Los Angeles; in November. Kamlager-Dove was elected earlier this year to replace Sebastian Ridley-Thomas in the seat. She received 54.5 percent of the vote June 5.

In the 59th Assembly District, incumbent Reggie Jones-Sawyer will face Leslie Hagan-Morgan, a Democrat and a community leader from Hawthorne, in November. Jones-Sawyer received 76.61 percent of the vote; Hagan-Morgan received 23.39 percent. The district includes most of South Los Angeles.

In the 62nd Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Autumn Burke will face Republican Al Hernandez, a coach, broker and entrepreneur from Los Angeles. Burke received 80.2 percent of the vote.

In the 30th state Senate District, which includes Culver City and South Los Angeles, Democratic incumbent Holly Mitchell is unopposed. So is Assemblyman Mike Gipson in the 64th Assembly District, which includes Compton and Carson.

In a countywide race, Sheriff Jim McDonnell will face a runoff in November against sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva. McDonnell received 47.45 percent of the vote, while Villanueva received 33.43 percent.