No charges, no surprise, activists say; D.A. overrules police chief in refusing to try former officer

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles police officer was not surprised that District Attorney Jackie Lacey decided not to file charges against a former police officer who killed an unarmed black man near the Venice Beach boardwalk in 2015.

Retired LAPD Sgt. Cheryl Dorsey said, “When the District Attorney’s Office has a symbiotic relationship with the LAPD, it would come as no surprise that [Lacey] declined to prosecute the officer in the shooting as she’s declined to prosecute most officers who are involved in deadly force incidents.”

Less than 60 days from the third anniversary of the shooting, Lacey’s decision not to prosecute LAPD Officer Clifford Proctor, who resigned from the department in 2017, went against the recommendation of Police Chief Charlie Beck, who thought Proctor should be prosecuted for killing Brendon Glenn, a homeless black man who was unarmed when he was killed.

But Dorsey said Beck supported the prosecution of the officer because Proctor is an African-American man.

“[Proctor] was a sacrificial lamb and Charlie Beck was hoping to garner favor with … the community in prosecuting an officer, albeit a black officer,” Dorsey said.

Civil rights activist Najee Ali thinks the case is another example of police brutality.

“It’s a culture of police abuse and police brutality where all cops, regardless of their race, feel that they can be abusive and even kill unarmed citizens,” Ali said.

On May 5, 2015, Glenn was shot and killed by Proctor after creating a disturbance near the Venice boardwalk.

Lacey said her decision not to prosecute was based on “insufficient evidence” to file a criminal case and that Proctor “observed a threat posed by Glenn” and acted reasonably. In an 83-page letter detailing the investigation into the shooting, Lacey wrote that Proctor thought Glenn reached for his partner’s gun.

“We never consider police agencies’ opinion or request to file a case if we don’t believe the evidence is there, and that’s the same with the police commission,” Lacey told reporters after announcing her decision. “I consider them public officials and I feel that their mission and the evidence they considered was substantially different and they had a different standard of proof.

“A letter from the chief indicating that he thinks we ought to file charges is no different from a police officer bringing a packet of evidence in here and saying, ‘I think you ought to file this.’”

Ultimately, after the three-year investigation that included officer body-camera footage, DNA analysis, surveillance videos, civilian statements and the opinion of a use-of-force expert, no criminal charges were filed.

Following Lacey’s announcement March 8, Melina Abdullah tweeted, “DA Jackie Lacey is complicit in murder. Refuses to prosecute police,” adding “#LaceyMustGo.” Abdullah is an organizer with Black Lives Matter and a professor and chair of Pan-African Studies at Cal State Los Angeles.

For Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable, Proctor’s case should have been investigated by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

He said district attorneys are “joined at the hip with the police in their communities, beholden to police unions and associations for campaign funding and endorsements, and are in effect extensions of local law enforcement.”

To Ali, Lacey’s decision not to prosecute shows that “she’s failed this city” and “failed her oath of office, which is to protect citizens.” He said that “her legacy is one that will always be marked as a failure and a disaster for black and brown people in L.A.”

Though many were not surprised by the decision, Lacey and the District Attorney’s Office are again being criticized because a police officer has not been charged in an on-duty shooting case for nearly 20 years.

“This is about a white supremacist system,” said Jayda Rasberry of Dignity and Power Now, an organization that works with incarcerated people and their families. “The police department and criminal justice systems have been operating on white supremacist values since back when the departments were created to catch enslaved people who were trying to get away.”

She said that “killer cops,” like Proctor, do not operate as individuals, but as a part of a system that disproportionately affects black communities.

And Lisa Holder, a lecturer at the UCLA School of Law, agrees.

“Regardless of these individual officer’s race, they’re coming from an institutional culture that reinforces implicit bias,” Holder said.

And these biases, Holder said, need to be addressed within police agencies across the country with action.

“They should take steps to train officers about implicit and explicit bias and the role that that plays in the shooting of unarmed black people,” she said. “They should have de-escalation training that specifically instructs police officers to be mindful of the need for de-escalation when it comes to African-American residents … and they should be vetting at the hiring stage.”

Hiring officer candidates who show an openness to diversity and show that they are compassionate and less susceptible to implicit and explicit biases, Holder said, is a step towards preventing the killings of African Americans at the hands of police.

The city of Los Angeles paid $4 million to settle wrongful-death lawsuits filed by Glenn’s relatives.

James DeSimone, attorney for Glenn’s relatives, said the family was disappointed in the decision.

“Officer Proctor did not act to de-escalate the situation,” he said. “Prior to shooting Brendon Glenn, he assaulted him in an aggressive and violent fashion. This tragic death could have been avoided with common-sense policing.”

City News Service also contributed to this story.