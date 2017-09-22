Norwalk council approves administrative salaries

NORWALK — Former City Manager Mike Egan was in line for a $16,000 a year pay raise but instead was terminated by the City Council Sept. 5, two weeks before formal action was scheduled to increase his base pay to $248,916 annually.

On the other hand, Transportation Director James C. Parker, earning about $155,000 a year, received an increase of about $45,000 to fill the newly created post of interim city manager, replacing Egan Sept. 5.

City Council Sept. 19 approved both pay hikes, although Egan’s was just for the record. The vote was 4-0 with Vice Mayor Leonard Shryock absent. The item was on the consent calendar and approved with no council or audience comment.

In a report to the council, Human Resources Director Cathy R. Thompson said the city’s Municipal Code “provides that whenever there are changes to the salary schedule, said changes must be adopted by resolution of the City Council.”

“The employment agreement of former City Manager Michael J. Egan established a base salary of $248,916 and commencing on Aug. 25, 2017 provided for a cost of living adjustment of 2.236 percent to the base salary,” Thompson said.

This update was scheduled to be presented to the City Council at the Sept. 19 meeting, Thompson said.

Notwithstanding, Egan’s release on Sept. 5, “this update is still required to be brought forward for City Council approval as California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the California Government Code requires that a public employee’s pay rate be adopted by the employee’s governing body; and set forth in a publicly available pay schedule.”

“Similarly, the City Council is required to adopt the pay rate for the position of interim city manager. As reported at the City Council meeting of Sept. 5, City Council appointed an Interim City Manager. James C. Parker, the Director of Transportation, assumed the additional duties of interim city manager effective Sept. 6,” Thompson said.

Resolution No. 17-70 establishes the classification of interim city manager with an annual salary of $200,000 or $16,667 per month.

In order to pay the interim city manager, City Council must also approve a revised salary schedule that lists both the position and salary, she explained.

Egan came to Norwalk in August 2011, from Bellflower where he had been city manager since 1997. He had been with Bellflower since 1989.

His Norwalk contract called for severance pay equal to his base pay for one year, about $232,000.

Parker has been with the city of Norwalk since 1993.

Shyrock said Sept. 5 he could not list specific reasons for Egan’s termination as it is a “personnel matter.”