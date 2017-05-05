Norwalk council increases sewer rates 3.66 percent

NORWALK — Residents and businesses in the city will see a 3.66 percent increase in sewer taxes on the tax roll starting July 1, but it could have been worse.

The City Council approved the increase on a 5-0 vote May 2. No one spoke at the public hearing.

The levy for residents with a 5-8-inch or 3-4-inch water meter will pay $7.58 a month, up from the current $7.31 or 27 cents more. Those with a one-inch meter will pay $13.55 a month, up 46 cents. Large commercial operations with a 10-inch meter will pay $396.02, up $13.98 from the current $382.04.

Julian Lee, utilities and projects manager, said the increase is the last one of a five-year plan to make needed repairs and maintain the system.

He said the levy, based on the construction cost index, could have been worse. When the plan was approved June 18, 2012, officials estimated that residents would be paying $9.62 a month instead of the $7.58 while businesses were projected to be paying up to $502.38 a month instead of the $396.02 sum.

City Manager Mike Egan said the lower than expected rate was because of cost savings the city was able to institute over the last five years.

In a report to the council, Lee said that so far the city has rehabilitated 3,149 linear feet of sewer lines with water press keeping the pipe in place and spot repaired 13 sewer sections that had been given top priority.

He said this coming fiscal year Norwalk expected to repair 15,453 linear feet in place, repair 52 sewer sections and cut and replace 805 linear feet of pipe.

Funds for the coming 2017-18 year are estimated at $2.4 million with another $2.10 million left over at the end of this fiscal year June 30.

All will be spent on repairs and maintenance of the system, Lee said.

In another water-related matter, the council learned that the city, along with Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, Lakewood, Long Beach, South Gate, Whittier, the Pico Rivera Water Authority and the Pico Water District would receive greater shares of a $745,902 state water grant to replace a total of 4,200 water meters.

That’s because the city of Vernon dropped out of the grant effort so its share will be split among the other grant applicants, Lee said.

Norwalk will receive $118,199 in grant funds to replace 338 meters while chipping in $33,438 in city funds, Lee said.

The smart water meters may be read by remote instead of inspecting each one manually and are more accurate, Assistant City Manager Gary DiCorpo said.

In other action May 2, the council renewed the contract of City Engineer William Zimmerman through June 30, 2022. His current contract ends June 30.

In a report to the council, Senior Management Analyst Kathy Tai said Zimmerman has provided engineering services to Norwalk since 2014 for about 30 hours a week. In addition, he works with the California Department of Transportation and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on freeway projects.

His pay will be $288,600 a year while his company W. G. Zimmerman Engineering, will receive another $150,000 for other city work, Tai said.