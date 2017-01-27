Norwalk council OKs land lease to store city vehicles

NORWALK — The City Council Jan. 17 went out of the city as the city continues to expand and upgrade its Transportation/Public Works yard abutting the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs MetroLink railroad station southeast of Imperial Highway and Bloomfield Avenue.

The council, on a 3-1 vote, agreed to lease about 1.76 acres of land in neighboring Santa Fe Springs for the storage of 30 Norwalk transit and public works vehicles now being kept at Foster Road and San Antonio Drive.

The vacant parcel, previously a landfill, is at 12800 Imperial Highway, south of the 300-space Metrolink parking lot on the east side of the tracks. Those spaces and the 150 to 200 spaces on the west or Norwalk side of the tracks are not affected by the action, said Transportation Director James C. Parker.

He said the storage lot should be ready to use in 2018 after leveling of the site, installation of pavement, fences and lighting, estimated to cost $2 million.

Federal and local transit grants will cover the cost, Administrative Services Manager Adriana Figueroa said in a written report to the council.

The cost of construction was increased by the need to retain water contamination monitoring wells placed there by the state Department of Toxics and Substance Control on the former landfill site, Figueroa said.

However, the department had no objection to the planned construction, she added.

The lease, negotiated with Santa Fe Springs officials, is for 50 years with two 10-year renewal options after that. Until the lease is terminated, Norwalk must maintain the site, Figueroa said.

The rent will be $1,000 a month during construction, then $7,666 a month with an annual cost of living increase capped at no more than 5 percent.

Mayor Mike Mendez, Vice Mayor Cheri Kelley and Councilman Luigi Vernola supported the agreement. Councilman Leonard Shryock dissented, saying the rent was too high,

City Manager Mike Egan said the rent is based on market value of the property, estimated at $1.20 a square foot. Similar land in Norwalk or surrounding cities would cost $3.50 to $3.75 a square foot based on a survey by staff, Egan said.

In related transit actions, the ouncil approved the purchase of three vans powered by unleaded fuel for $202,969. They will replace three older vehicles in the city’s Dial-A-Ride program.

Also purchased were six regular-sized buses powered by compressed natural gas to replace six hybrid gasoline/electric vehicles. The CNG fuel does not cause pollution, Parker said. The vehicles are expected to arrive in 2021.

At that time, about 30 of the city’s 33 bus fleet will be fueled by CNG.

Installation of CNG fuel pumps at the public works yard was part of a recently completed $2.7 million upgrade of the yard and adjoining Metrolink parking lot.

That included the upgrade of the transit/public works lobby and customer service area, a pedestrian plaza with pathways for bicycles and walkers to the depot, a drop off and pick up area, bus stops and shelters for buses bringing or taking passengers from the depot, decorative paving, lighting, seating areas, signs, shelters, installation of closed circuit video surveillance equipment to monitor the public works and depot areas and landscaping throughout the area.

“At this time, [Norwalk Transit System] does not plan to implement any additional fare increases. Instead [the system] will focus on expanding its traditional transit customer base as part of an effort to increase ridership and fare revenue,” Parker said in a written report to the council.

Fixed route bus fares, reduced from 2013, are 90 cents one way for the general public, 60 cents for students and 35 cents for senior citizens or the disabled.

Dial-A-Ride (door to door pickup) fares for seniors and the disabled are 75 cents.